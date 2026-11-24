Zack Polansi endorses a report supporting NATO membership and UK nuclear deterrents, creating policy confusion for the Green party ahead of elections.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has triggered significant internal and external controversy by publicly endorsing a policy report that supports the United Kingdom's continued membership in NATO and the retention of its nuclear deterrent. This stance marks a sharp departure from the party's longstanding official position, which explicitly called for the cancellation of the Trident nuclear program and the removal of all foreign nuclear weapons from British soil.

Policy Shift on Nuclear Deterrent and Alliances

The controversy stems from Polanski's support for a 42-page document produced by the Verdant think tank, an organization with close historical links to the Green Party. The report argues that the UK must remain part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and cooperate more closely with France and other non-US allies regarding the maintenance of its nuclear weapons. This endorsement directly contradicts the party's 2024 election manifesto, which advocated for dismantling nuclear weapons immediately following the signing of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Also read Nato Chief Rutte Warns UK Must Accelerate Defence Spending Path

Polanski stated that the report encourages moving beyond the simplistic arguments often heard between pro-nuclear and anti-nuclear campaigners. He framed national security as a progressive issue, linking it directly to everyday concerns such as food security, housing warmth, and community safety. By backing this paper, the Green leader has effectively validated a strategic approach that prioritizes alliance cohesion over the disarmament goals that previously defined his party's platform.

Conflicting Views Within the Leadership

The current policy confusion follows a period of significant ideological tension within the Green leadership. Since assuming the role of party leader in September of last year, Polanski had previously advocated for withdrawing the UK from NATO. He cited the 'domination' of the alliance by US President Donald Trump as a primary reason for considering a disengagement from the military bloc. This previous position stood in stark contrast to the party's earlier stance, which supported continued NATO membership while calling for a greater focus on global peacebuilding within the alliance.

Advertisement

Sacha Deshmukh, the author of the Verdant report, provided the intellectual framework for Polanski's recent comments. Deshmukh emphasized the breadth and scale of national security threats facing the UK, arguing that the current National Security Strategy falls short of necessary defenses. The report calls for an evidence-based conversation about how a middle-power country should defend itself, prioritizing threats with urgent impacts and strengthening alliances with countries sharing common interests.

Green Party sources have attempted to clarify the situation by asserting that the party's official defense policies have remained unchanged since the 2024 election. However, they acknowledged that Polanski's endorsement of the Verdant report is part of a broader internal debate. The leadership is seeking to determine how to reassure a wider segment of the electorate regarding national security issues, a demographic that has historically been skeptical of Green policies.

Electoral Impact and Voter Trust Deficit

The strategic pivot appears driven by a stark reality in British electoral politics: low public trust in the Green Party's ability to handle defense matters. A YouGov poll conducted last year revealed that only 17 percent of British voters trusted the Greens on defense issues. This figure represented the lowest trust rating among 18 different policy areas surveyed, highlighting a significant vulnerability in the party's political capital.

With this low trust metric in mind, Polanski's engagement with the Verdant think tank may be an attempt to broaden the party's appeal beyond its traditional base. By aligning with a report that accepts the reality of NATO membership and nuclear deterrence, the leadership hopes to present a more pragmatic and credible image on security matters. This approach signals a potential evolution in strategy, moving away from absolute pacifism toward a more nuanced engagement with geopolitical realities.

Advertisement

The reaction to this policy ambiguity remains mixed within the political landscape. Traditional supporters of nuclear disarmament may view this endorsement as a betrayal of core Green values. Conversely, voters who prioritize national security above ideological purity might see the party's willingness to engage with these complex issues as a sign of maturity and realism. The long-term implications of this shift will likely be tested in future polling and electoral outcomes as the political environment continues to evolve.