Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps face overwhelming odds in the new comic Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos. Discover details on the Dark Knights and Thanagarian threats launching in 2027.

Illustrator Kyle Hotz has unveiled striking new visuals for the unauthorized crossover project Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos, merging the mythos of DC Comics with the grimdark aesthetic of Warhammer 40,000. The series promises a violent, sci-fi warfare narrative where Hal Jordan joins the Green Lantern Corps to combat an empire that has turned against its former protector.

Dark Knights and Thanagarian Threats

Recent solicit information for Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos #2 confirms the introduction of several devastating enemy factions. The Empire of Humanity has deployed a deadly new legion modeled after the Dark Knights, featuring a demonic Batman variant that mirrors Starcraft Dark Templar aesthetics. These unyielding killers utilize profane tactics to instill terror across the cosmos.

Also read Green Lantern #41 Reveals LOLtron's Voice and Hal Jordan's Mystery

Simultaneously, the Thanagarians have been branded as traitors by the Green Lanterns, adding another layer of conflict to the storyline. Original glimpses previously showed legions resembling the Order of St. and Azraels, but issue #2 escalates the danger with these new, heavily armored antagonists bearing down on the Corps.

Green Lantern Corps Regrouping Strategy

Hal Jordan is not fighting alone as he joins fellow Green Lanterns Thaal Sinestro, Kilowog, Salaak, and Tomar-Re. The team must regroup on a friendly Green Lantern planet, only to find themselves backed into a gore-filled corner by wretched human armadas raining fiery death from above.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visual style of the Green Lantern Corps blends green and black accents, reminiscent of the Salamanders legion from Warhammer 40,000, while incorporating elements of Starcraft Terrans and Doomguy. This aesthetic choice underscores the heavy, militaristic tone of the narrative as the heroes prepare to rip and tear their way toward peace.

Variant Cover Art and Character Designs

Artist Björn Barends provided gorgeous variant artwork in the first issue, setting a high bar for visual excellence. New glimpses reveal intricate armor options for Hal Jordan, while Aaron Campbell's cover hints at a cybernetic Oliver Queen resembling a 40k techpriest. Chris Mooneyham's variant showcases a helmeted Hal warning of swooping Thanagarian traitors.

Fan Expectations and Future Armies

The synergy between DC heroes and Warhammer 40,000 concepts has sparked speculation about future enemy designs. Fans anticipate seeing Justice League mainstays emulated across entire armies, such as Amazons blending with Sisters of Battle or the Flash adopting a White Scars aesthetic. The series aims to deliver magnificent green gun-fueled violence across the stars.

Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos #1 is scheduled to launch on January 20, 2027. Issue #2 will follow on February 17, 2027, continuing the tale of Hal Jordan's struggle against an empire that seeks to destroy the hope he represents.