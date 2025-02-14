Green Lantern Corps Revives with Hawkgirl Romance

The Green Lantern Corps returns in a brand new ongoing series, tackling the fractured spectrum saga and facing off against Sorrow. The series also explores a potential romance between John Stewart and Hawkgirl, hinting at a crossover from the animated universe.

John Stewart 's romantic history in the DC universe has primarily been explored in animated adaptations and comic book spinoffs. His relationship with Hawkgirl, while often on-and-off due to Hawkgirl's fated soulmate connection across millennia, was a significant part of the Justice League Unlimited animated series. The animated series 'Justice League Unlimited' even revealed that Warhawk, a future hero, was the offspring of Hawkgirl and John Stewart .

The upcoming Green Lantern Corps comic book series suggests a potential crossover from the animated universe into the main DC comic continuity, Prime Earth. In the first issue, Shayera Thal (Hawkgirl) appears to be interested in reigniting her romance with John Stewart. Future solicitations further hint at the direction of their relationship. This new series features a stellar creative team, including Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Morgan Hampton (Cyborg), and Fernando Pasarin (The Flash). The story kicks off with the Green Lantern Corps facing a new threat, the fractured spectrum saga, and a power battery being constructed by Sorrow and his master. John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, Guy Gardner, Jo Mullein, and other fan-favorite Lanterns join forces to combat this danger.Subsequent issues delve deeper into the mystery surrounding the Fractal Lanterns, with Atrocitus seeking retribution for the theft of his powers. The Thanagar storyline from the Civil Corps event continues, revealing the fate of the planet and its connection to the Fractal Lanterns. Readers can also expect exciting adventures, including a Red Lantern pirate escapade and a confrontation with Atrocitus aboard his ship





