Green Lantern Corps #22 Reveals Krona's Return and Hal Jordan's Fate in First Light Part 2

DC's Green Lantern Corps #22 hits stores on November 11th as the second part of First Light, following Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner on a search for Hal Jordan.

Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner have entered the Well of the Emotional Entities in a desperate attempt to locate Hal Jordan. This critical mission serves as the central focus of Green Lantern Corps #22 from DC Comics. The issue arrives in stores on Wednesday, November 11th, as the second part of the Green Lantern: First Light storyline.

The search for Hal Jordan was triggered by a cryptic hint delivered through the Book of Oa. The source material described this guidance in a riddle-like form. Consequently, the heroes must follow an indirect path rather than relying on a direct map. Their journey into the Well represents the primary action driving the narrative forward.

Also read Former Royal Navy Petty Officer Allan Grimson Jailed for 22 Years for Sex Offences

Inside the Well, the two Green Lanterns face immediate opposition from the surviving Guardians of the Universe. They also confront the monstrous reborn Krona. These figures stand as the primary threats that the heroes must overcome to succeed in their rescue mission. The presence of these ancient enemies elevates the stakes significantly for the characters involved.

To survive this confrontation, the new chromatic Alpha Lanterns must work together effectively. They are required to manage their powers in order to face the opposition waiting inside the Well. This teamwork is presented as essential rather than optional for their survival. The integration of these new characters adds a layer of complexity to the existing conflict.

Advertisement

Writer Morgan Hampton and artist Fernando Pasarin lead the creative team on this installment. The issue features interior art by Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert. Readers can expect a continuation of plot threads introduced in the earlier parts of the First Light arc. The combination of established heroes and new threats sets up a high-stakes cosmic battle.

The release date provides a clear target for collectors and fans of the franchise. The story positions the reappearance of Krona as a source of immediate danger. The outcome of this encounter depends heavily on whether the Alpha Lanterns can cooperate under extreme pressure. This dynamic promises intense action and emotional depth throughout the pages.

DC Comics has scheduled the issue for wide distribution across comic book stores. The cover price remains accessible at standard retail rates. Fans looking to track down the specific variant covers should check local inventory early. The Ramon Villalobos and Mark Spears variants offer distinct artistic interpretations of the event.

The narrative tension builds as the characters delve deeper into the mysteries of the Well. The connection between the emotional entities and the current crisis becomes more apparent. Each step taken by Guy and Kyle brings them closer to both salvation and peril. The stakes feel higher than ever before in this ongoing saga.

Advertisement

Readers eager to see how the storyline resolves will find ample payoff in this issue. The return of such a significant villain like Krona signals major shifts in the universe. The fate of Hal Jordan hangs in the balance as the battle intensifies. This issue serves as a crucial turning point for the broader Green Lantern mythos.