Green Jobs Booming: Meet the Workers Powering a Climate-Ready Future

The demand for green jobs is surging, providing exciting opportunities for individuals seeking a meaningful and financially secure career. Explore the stories of Albert and Rolando, who transitioned to fulfilling roles in the clean energy sector and highlight the growing importance of a climate-ready workforce.

The demand for workers in fields that help us be more climate resilient is soaring. In 2023, jobs in clean energy grew by 4.2%, more than twice as much as the job growth rate in the overall economy. And these clean energy jobs grew in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Currently there are more than four million climate related jobs — and that number is continuously growing. When he lost his job during the pandemic Albert saw an opening at an energy company.

“I started out as an admin assistant for the company and now I run my own little team,” he told Ivanhoe. Albert’s now making more than double what he was making as a court reporter, going from $40,000 a year to $110,000 a year. Rolando Navarrete’s career also took a turn towards a greener future. Once in remodeling, now, he increased his salary by $50,000 as an electrician.Both Rolando and Albert are part of a renewable workforce revolution. “It’s called a climate ready workforce,” explained NOAA Senior Climate Education and Workforce Programs Manager Frank Neipold, PhD.“Usually when you think climate job, you think electrician, welder, solar installer, wind technician, but it actually goes way beyond that,” Neipold told Ivanhoe. For example, bankers assess environmental risks in loans, marketers promote eco-friendly products, and construction workers operate cranes for offshore wind farms. “That requires a high school degree and a one-year paid training. And your starting salary is a hundred thousand dollars,” said Neipold. A report from LinkedIn estimates that by 2030, one in five jobs will lack the green talent to fill it. By 2050, this gap will be one in two jobs. That’s why Neipold believes prioritizing and valuing technical skills is crucial for families. “These are really purposeful jobs. They’re really important to doing the right thing by our communities. We know this next generation coming up, purpose is incredibly important to them,” he explained. “Every day you just know you’re doing something better for humanity, for mankind, for our children, the future,” said Albert. Twenty-two states and two territories have launched the “Governors' Climate-Ready Workforce Initiative.” This initiative aims to train one million people by 2035 in green energy jobs like renewable energy, sustainable construction, and climate resilience. It focuses on expanding apprenticeships — combining classroom instruction with on-the-job training





