Green Hollow Saga Finale Tooth And Nail Announced for Thought Bubble

Chris Geary and Simon Lewis conclude their Scottish cannibal trilogy with Tooth And Nail at Thought Bubble. Discover details on the 180-page finale and its global release.

Chris Geary and Simon Lewis are bringing their Scottish Highland cannibal trilogy to a brutal conclusion with the release of Tooth And Nail. The 180-page finale to The Green Hollow Saga focuses on Ruth Saran, who is dragged from prison to hunt for her kidnapped child. The story reveals a grotesque global conspiracy involving a parasite that creates an insatiable hunger for human flesh. This narrative marks the end of the series, a conclusion the creators planned from the initial stages of development. The book will be available for global distribution in the near future, completing the saga established in previous volumes.

Ruth Sarans Brutal Finale Storyline

Ruth Saran is currently serving a murder sentence and is dismissed by the world as a dangerous lunatic. Her claims about a parasite that forces hosts to consume human flesh are ignored by society. The plot accelerates when a masked man kidnaps Ruth while she is giving birth. Her lover joins her in a frantic chase across Scotland and other locations to rescue their child. This pursuit leads them to confront a sinister organization and uncover the true nature of the conspiracy threatening them.

Also read Mourning Ritual By Bex Glendining, A Vampire Funeral At Thought Bubble

Creator Partnership and Publication Details

Chris Geary and Simon Lewis met through a shared life-drawing class before deciding to collaborate on meaningful projects. They cite common inspirations and storytelling goals as the foundation of their successful partnership. The duo confirms that the ending of the trilogy was conceived from the very beginning of their work together. This consistency allows them to deliver a cohesive and satisfying conclusion to the Green Hollow Saga. The final installment is set to reach international audiences soon after its initial showcase.

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Thought Bubble Event Showcasing Finale

Tooth And Nail is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre. This event is part of a week-long festival of comics, illustration, and animation in Yorkshire, England. The Thought Bubble festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Paul Grist. The inaugural event took place in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. It was attended by a couple of hundred people at its inception. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds before moving to Harrogate in 2019. The relocation was due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show throughout the weekend to cover the event.