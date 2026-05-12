Green Councillor Drives Lamborghini, Facing Criticism for Hypocrisy

A Green councillor, Mohammad Baghdadi Khan, uploaded footage of himself driving a Lamborghini on TikTok, just days after his election in the Halliwell ward of Bolton. Khan also posted footage of himself driving a regular car while campaigning for his seat. Many criticized his decision as hypocritical, given his party's stance against motorists and proposed policies to reduce speed limits and tax driving.

A Green councillor posted footage of himself driving a Lamborghini on TikTok shortly after his election despite his party's stance against motorists. He also used footage of himself driving a regular car while campaigning for his seat.

Many criticized his decision as hypocritical, given the party's motoring policies. He promised greener spaces and taxes for billionaires instead of workers. The Greens proposed speed limit reductions and taxes on driving to push cars off the roads. Conservatives accused Green leader Zack Polanski of pursuing a 'war on drivers'





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Local Elections Councillor Car Driving Transport Politician Voting Gas Consumption Speed Limits Bolton

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