Green chiles abound at this hidden gem on Redwood Road

Utah Eats: A revamped Tex-Mex haven, Green Chile Cafe, stands out along an industrial stretch of Redwood Road.

This article is excerpted from the Utah Eats newsletter. To get the full newsletter every Wednesday, subscribe at sltrib.com/utah-eats . Hello, Eaters! Green Chile Cafe , at 386 N. Redwood Road in North Salt Lake, is a hidden gem in an industrial area where you might not expect to find a locally owned spot serving from-scratch food.

But there it is, busy at lunch with people who work industrial jobs nearby and live in the Foxboro neighborhood across the street. And Green Chile Cafe seems to care for its customers in turn, offering free chips and salsa, plus complimentary sopapillas at the end of your meal. Last week, I got to meet Benjamin Harrison, the 20-year-old manager who owns the restaurant with his family.

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The business has been through some big changes recently, and Harrison shared the details with me. The origin story: Green Chile Cafe originally opened in 2021 as a food truck called Green Chile House under a different set of owners. They opened the restaurant in 2023, in a space that was meant to only be a commissary kitchen, Harrison said, not a place to sit down and eat.

Harrison and his family took over the business in 2024 and decided to turn it into an actual restaurant by doing some remodeling in 2025. After experiencing not one, but two burst pipes and subsequent floods inside their business, Harrison and his family decided to reopen under a new name and new identity. They called their redone restaurant Green Chile Cafe, and expanded their menu to include breakfast menu items and coffee. They reopened officially in September.

The vibe: Modern but cozy restaurant where you order at the counter. There’s a seating area with leather chairs and a coffee table that definitely says “cafe” to me, as well as traditional tables and chairs. The most visible change from the remodel is definitely the removal of the previous low ceiling; the result makes the restaurant feel much more open. There’s also cute lighting and plants in this prime hangout spot.

Harrison said there used to be digital menus, but they got rid of those in order to encourage human interaction. The menu: Harrison said the most apt descriptor for Green Chile Cafe’s food would be Tex-Mex, with an abundant use of green chiles. The most popular dish on the menu is the birria tacos, which Green Chile House won “Best Taco of the Year” for at Utah TacoFest in 2023.

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There’s a couple items that stick out on the Tex-Mex menu, especially the green chile Philly and the green chile cheeseburger. Harrison said those items used to be temporary specials but people loved them so much that the restaurant kept them. Popular for breakfast is Green Chile Cafe’s breakfast burrito, which comes with sausage or bacon, eggs, potatoes, cheese, pico and, you guessed it, Hatch green chiles. To read about my order, scroll down to “Dish of the Week.

” The hours: Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily except Sunday, when Green Chile Cafe is closed. Harrison and his family plan to extend those hours to dinnertime on certain days soon.

Live deliciously, Kolbie Food News • On Thursday, Nov. 12, Central Ninth Market and Templin Family Brewing are putting on a “Southern comfort-inspired meal” at the brewery, at 936 S. 300 West in Salt Lake City, with Dendric Estate and High West providing beverage pairings, according to an Instagram post . The Barrel House Supper includes dishes like grits with hot links and gravy, and a bisque made with crawfish, sherry and cream.

Guest speakers include Brendan and Carly Coyle from Dendric Estate, and Isaac Winter, head distiller at High West. Reach out to TF Brewing for tickets, at 385-270-5974 or on Instagram. • On Friday, Nov. 13, Laurel Brasserie & Bar in the Grand America Hotel is bringing back its Chef Series, which features Grand America executive chef Christian Ojeda teaming up with a guest chef for a special six-course dinner.

According to a news release, for this dinner, Ojeda will join forces with chef Martin Rios of Restaurant Martin , a Michelin-recommended restaurant in Santa Fe, the release said. The meal will draw inspiration from Ojeda’s Chilean heritage and Rios’ Mexican roots. The night will begin with a canape reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $145 per person, or $190 if you also want the beverage pairing.

Visit GrandAmerica.com to reserve your spot. • Throughout November, veteran-owned restaurant Taqueria 27 is giving away 10,000 free taco meals to veterans who come in and present their United States Department of Veterans Affairs ID, a news release said. No purchase is necessary, and the offer is valid at any of Taqueria 27’s five locations: in downtown Salt Lake City, the Fashion Place mall, Holladay, Lehi and Eagle Mountain.

Openings: • According to an email from Heirloom Restaurant Group, Communal and Pizzeria 712 are opening at the same address in the 2100 & 2100 neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Diners will be able to try Communal’s seasonal menu, as well as Pizzeria 712’s wood-fired pizzas, the email said. I’ll share more details about an opening date once I have them.

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• Raising Cane’s just opened a new location Monday in Spanish Fork, at 990 N. 400 East, by the Costco, according to a news release. The restaurant chain specializes in chicken tenders, Texas toast, chicken sandwiches and crinkle-cut fries. Closings: • Vegan coffee shop Old Cuss Cafe, on Pierpont Avenue in downtown Salt Lake City, closed on Halloween, according to an Instagram post .

“After months of attempting to get loans, credit or a way to get out of the mountain of debt that’s accrued the last few years, we are no longer able to operate,” the post said. “... Thank you to everyone who has shown up for us over the years. ” • Has a restaurant opened or closed in your neighborhood?

Let us know at food@sltrib.com . Booze News • Proper Brewing and Proper Burger, next door to each other at 865 S. Main St., are both closing , according to an Instagram post . Proper Burger’s final day will be Saturday, and Proper Brewing will be open through the end of November.

Diners will be able to get Proper food at the brewery until it closes, and then at Avenues Proper, Sugar House Station and Proper Brewing in Moab after that. The brewery’s ownership didn’t give a reason for the closure. • • A project I’ve heard rumblings about for a while is really happening.

According to a post on Instagram , the Salt Lake City Community Reinvestment Agency has approved a $306,000 loan to help support the rehabilitation of the historic Cramer House in downtown Salt Lake City. The folks who brought us Water Witch and Bar Nohm plan to build two bars — Cramer House and Florist — in the building, which is at 241 Floral St. and was built in 1890.

Dish of the Week For lunch at Green Chile Cafe, I had to try the famous birria tacos. They came out hot, so hot that I risked burning my mouth to take a first bite because I was craving these tacos so much. They were everything I wanted in birria tacos: juicy shredded beef, melty cheese and crispy fried edges, and they were really delicious.

They came with chopped white onions, cilantro and green chile salsa on top, as well as a cup of consomme that was made spicy by even more green chiles being stirred into it. I loved the fresh, hot sopapilla I received for dessert, and I especially loved the cinnamon sugar, honey and powdered sugar that came on top. I ordered a caramel latte after lunch to take with me, and the rich caramely flavor would’ve gone perfectly with that pastry.

— Newsletter written by Kolbie Peterson, The Salt Lake Tribune’s food and drink reporter. The Tribune pays for all of the food written about in this newsletter.