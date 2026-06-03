Green card update: Senator takes step to kill Trump admin change

Democrat Ruben Gallego said 'this is just the first' to fight back against 'Trump's anti-family green card policy.'

Senator Ruben Gallego has sent a letter aimed as a first step to reverse a controversial Trump administration immigration policy that critics say could separate families and disrupt the lives of hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants seeking green cards.

The Arizona Democrat, announced the measure on Wednesday, saying the move could help to repeal a recent U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy memo that appears to significantly narrow access to the long-standing"adjustment of status" process. The change,, directed immigration officers to approve green card applications filed from within the U.S. only in"extraordinary" circumstances, potentially requiring many applicants"I said I would do everything to fight Trump's anti-family green card policy, and now I'm doing just that.

But this is just the first step. I'll keep pushing so that American children aren't left without a parent," Gallego wrote on X on Wednesday. , the Democrat asked asked the acting comptroller general of the Government Accountability Office to determine whether the new policy should qualify as a rule. That distinction could allow it to be repealed by Congress via the Congressional Review Act .

"The new guidance would impact potentially hundreds of thousands of noncitizens and their families in the U.S. per year— representing a major change in policy and therefore satisfying the CRA’s definition of a rule," the senator wrote. The Trump administration has argued that the policy restores the original intent of immigration law and closes what it describes as a loophole that allowed temporary visa holders to transition too easily to permanent residency.

USCIS initially said last month that applicants in the U.S. who want green cards would generally be expected to apply through consular processing in their home countries unless they can demonstrate extraordinary circumstances.the announcement with DHS saying it"was just a reminder to officers of their discretionary authority," and also said that immigrants"who are not here illegally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear.

" Nonetheless, the DHS memo has sparked significant concern among those applying for green cards, immigration attorneys, employers and immigrant advocacy groups, who warn that forcing applicants to leave the country could create lengthy delays, while increasing the risk of visa denials and separating families. Analysts have noted that adjustment of status has been the primary pathway to permanent residency for many employment-based and family-sponsored immigrants for decades.





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