Green card, H-1B visa update: IBM ending certain employee sponsorships

The company's decision comes amid a Trump administration crackdown on the legal immigration system, including the H-1B.

The tech giant IBM announced Tuesday it was ending certain green card sponsorships for immigrant workers in part of its business, telling Newsweek interest had been declining.

The company's decision to halt H-1B and so-called PERM process applications for high-skilled workers within its consulting business comes amid the Trump administration's crackdown on legal immigration which has seen other major tech companies, including Microsoft and Adobe, suspended from the green card program over fraud concerns.

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"IBM Consulting participates in U.S. high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages," an IBM spokesperson told Newsweek Tuesday. "That participation has been declining for a number of years and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting.

" Affected workers were told they could continue working for IBM outside the U.S. or leave the company at the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. Newsweek has asked IBM for clarification on what would happen to workers on existing H-1Bs who would not be able to apply for a green card now.

U.S. Department of Labor data showed IBM applied for over 1,100 H-1B visas in Fiscal Year 2026, but it was not immediately clear how many visa holders then moved to become permanent residents. Newsweek reached out to the Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security for comment Tuesday morning.

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H-1B to Green Card Pathway: What to Know The H-1B is one of the most well-known work visas in the U.S. Tech companies have, for many years, relied on the program to hire high-skilled foreign workers, but it has come under increasing scrutiny over concerns American-born workers are being pushed out of jobs in favor of cheaper labor. Tens of thousands of applications are processed each year, with a large chunk being renewals.

An H-1B initially lasts for three years, with the option to extend for a further three. After that period ends, an employer must decide whether they want to keep a visa holder and apply for a green card for them. As part of that, they must prove no American-born workers are able to carry out the role by having advertised the position in certain places. Once that process is completed, they can apply for the green card.

While IBM is a consistent H-1B sponsor, it applies for relatively few visas each year compared to other major companies. Amazon applied for over 13,715 visas by quarter 3 of Fiscal Year 2026, 11 times that of IBM's number. Apple, Meta, and Microsoft all sought roughly 4 times the amount.

Trump Administration's H-1B Concerns Under the second Trump administration, at the direction of Vice President JD Vance, efforts have been made to address concerns about the H-1B visa and its green card pathway. One of the major concerns is that tech companies have laid off thousands of roles while still applying for visas. In October, Vance announced Microsoft and a handful of other major companies would have their access to the PERM program suspended, over alleged fraud.

"We want people to invest in the United States of America, particularly the American technology sector. We are the biggest boosters of your industry. We want you to continue to grow and to employ a lot of people, but we want you to employ American workers," Vance said during an October 8 press conference.

Elsewhere, the Department of Justice has reached settlements with Instacart and Open AI over their alleged abuse of the PERM system, after the companies advertised roles in a way that appeared to favor foreign workers. IBM has not been the focus of any public comments by the Trump administration on this issue so far. This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.interest had been declining.

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The company's decision to halt H-1B and so-called PERM process applications for high-skilled workers within its consulting business comes amid theTuesday.

"That participation has been declining for a number of years and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting. "Affected workers were told they could continue working for IBM outside the U.S. or leave the company at the end of the year, according to Bloomberg.has asked IBM for clarification on what would happen to workers on existing H-1Bs who would not be able to apply for a green card now.in Fiscal Year 2026, but it was not immediately clear how many visa holders then moved to become permanent residents.

The H-1B is one of the most well-known work visas in the U.S. Tech companies have, for many years, relied on the program to hire high-skilled foreign workers, but it has come under increasing scrutiny over concerns American-born workers are being pushed out of jobs in favor of cheaper labor. Tens of thousands of applications are processed each year, with a large chunk being renewals.

An H-1B initially lasts for three years, with the option to extend for a further three. After that period ends, an employer must decide whether they want to keep a visa holder and apply for a green card for them. As part of that, they must prove no American-born workers are able to carry out the role by having advertised the position in certain places. Once that process is completed, they can apply for the green card.

While IBM is a consistent H-1B sponsor, it applies for relatively few visas each year compared to other major companies. Amazon applied for over 13,715 visas by quarter 3 of Fiscal Year 2026, 11 times that of IBM's number. Apple, Meta, and Microsoft all sought roughly 4 times the amount. , efforts have been made to address concerns about the H-1B visa and its green card pathway.

One of the major concerns is that tech companies"We want people to invest in the United States of America, particularly the American technology sector. We are the biggest boosters of your industry. We want you to continue to grow and to employ a lot of people, but we want you to employ American workers," Vance said during an October 8 press conference.