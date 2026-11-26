The Green Bay Packers fall to 6-5 after a 26-13 loss to the Rams. Micah Parsons returns but the defense fails to stop the run, damaging NFC playoff chances.

The Green Bay Packers suffered a critical blow to their NFC playoff aspirations with a 26-13 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night. Both teams entered the Thanksgiving Eve contest with identical 6-4 records, creating a pivotal moment where a win would have significantly bolstered Green Bay's standing in the conference race. Instead, the momentum shifted entirely after halftime as the Packers were outscored 13-0 in the second half, effectively ending their hopes of securing a top wild-card position at this stage of the season.

Rams Dominate Ground Game Against Pack Defense

The Los Angeles Rams exploited a clear vulnerability in the Green Bay defensive scheme by rushing for 241 total yards, a figure that nearly equaled the entire 244-yard offensive output of the Packers offense. Despite entering the game with a premonition that Los Angeles would attempt to control the clock through the air, the Packers defense had no answer for the ground attack. This defensive failure was compounded by three turnovers committed by Green Bay, including two costly interceptions thrown by quarterback Jordan Love that stalled potential scoring drives and kept the Rams firmly in control of the game.

Also read Green Bay Packers at Rams: Who has the edge?

Micah Parsons Returns With Limited Defensive Impact

Micah Parsons made his highly anticipated return to the field in his first game back since tearing his ACL and meniscus in his right knee during the previous season. Operating under a restricted workload, Parsons participated in just 28 of the team's 78 defensive snaps but still managed to generate pressure, recording one sack, two quarterback hits, and four total pressures. His sack came late in the first half and provided a spark that helped the Packers maintain a 13-13 tie at halftime, but his individual efforts were insufficient to reverse the team's overall defensive struggles in the second half.

Parsons Demands Accountability From Teammates

Following the loss, Parsons did not hesitate to place the blame on internal communication and effort issues within the locker room. He emphasized his own dedication to film study and understanding his responsibilities, stating a desire for his teammates to reciprocate that same level of preparation. Parsons explicitly called out the need for players to prove they are competitive dogs, noting that if the opposition can run the ball effectively fifty times without an adequate response, the failure lies with the players on the field to adjust and execute.

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Coach LaFleur Cites Turnover Battle As Fatal Flaw

Pack head coach Matt LaFleur identified the turnover differential and the inability to stop the run as the primary ingredients for the team's downfall. He acknowledged that the game plan was straightforward for the Rams, yet the defensive unit failed to contain Blake Corum, who rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown. LaFleur described the combination of giving up the run while losing the turnover battle as a recipe for disaster that materialized completely during the final two quarters of the contest.

Playoff Picture Shifts With Rams Holding Tiebreaker

The defeat drops the Green Bay Packers to a 6-5 record, leaving them in ninth place in the NFC standings and one game behind the Rams for the final wild-card spot. Crucially, the Los Angeles Rams now hold the tiebreaker advantage over Green Bay, meaning any future tie scenarios would favor Los Angeles. With only six games remaining in the season, the margin for error has vanished for the Packers, who must navigate a difficult schedule that includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, and Detroit Lions, alongside road trips to New Orleans and Chicago.