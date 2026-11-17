Green Bay Packers fall to seventh in NFC playoffs after losing to Minnesota Vikings, forcing a must-win game against the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack stood alone after a missed opportunity on Sunday, as the team failed to secure a critical victory against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. The loss keeps Green Bay locked in the No. 7 seed position in the NFC, a ranking that offers significantly fewer advantages in the upcoming postseason bracket. A win would have elevated them to the No. 6 spot, just a half-game behind division leaders Detroit and Chicago.

Tiebreakers Keep Packers in Seventh Spot

The Green Bay Packers remain in seventh place due to complex tiebreaker rules that favor their competitors despite similar records. Seattle ranks eighth and Los Angeles ranks ninth because the Seahawks hold the superior record within the NFC West division. However, Green Bay stays ahead of Seattle because they possess a better overall conference record. These technicalities mean the Packers must win their remaining games to have any hope of climbing the standings.

Also read Vikings Dominant in Green Bay as Bills and Lions Advance

Jordan Love Acknowledges Division Struggles

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love admitted that the team has failed to perform adequately in head-to-head matchups against their division rivals. He stated that the team needs to win NFC North games, noting they currently hold a 1-3 record in that specific conference segment. Love emphasized that dropping three divisional contests, including two losses to the Vikings and one to the Lions, puts them behind the eight-ball in the playoff race. He stressed that handling business against fellow North teams is the primary requirement for contention.

Playoff Probabilities Plunge After Defeat

Pre-game analytics showed the Green Bay Packers had a 64 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs before the Sunday matchup. A victory would have boosted that probability to 76 percent, while a loss would have dropped it to 46 percent. Instead, the defeat sends their playoff chances down to 33 percent, a significant decline that reflects the high stakes of the game. Other models showed similar swings, with some projections dropping from 62 percent to 35 percent after the defeat.

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Matt LaFleur Cites Turnovers as Critical Error

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expressed deep disappointment with the team's performance, specifically pointing to the turnover battle as the decisive factor. He noted that the Vikings are now 7-0 when they win the turnover margin, having improved from a 6-0 record in that category. LaFleur acknowledged that the coaching staff must use the upcoming bye week to reset and develop a strong plan to counter the Los Angeles Rams, whom he described as one of the best teams in the league despite some injuries.

Thanksgiving Eve Showdown Determines Fate

The Green Bay Packers face a do-or-die scenario when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. The winner of this matchup will finish with a 7-4 record and secure a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage, while the loser will drop to 6-5 and fall a game behind in the standings. This game effectively serves as a mini-playoff, as the outcome will heavily influence the final NFC seedings. The Packers have a relatively tough remaining schedule with a .547 strength of record for their opponents, trailing only the Bears and Rams in difficulty.