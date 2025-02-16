Green Bay Packers Draft for Defensive Needs and Receiver Depth

The Green Bay Packers addressed key needs during the 2023 NFL Draft, focusing on bolstering their cornerback position and adding depth to their wide receiver corps. They selected Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the first round and Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris in the second round. The Packers also strengthened their defensive line and other areas with strategic picks throughout the draft.

The Green Bay Packers kicked off the 2023 season with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes manning the cornerback positions. However, with both players potentially departing in 2025, cornerback became a top priority for the team. Recognizing this need, the Packers addressed it during the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison with the 23rd overall pick.

Morrison, a standout with impressive movement skills and instinctive play, unfortunately battled a hip injury that required surgery, limiting him to just six games in 2024. Despite the setback, his potential was undeniable, earning comparisons to first-round caliber talents.In the second round, the Packers continued their tradition of prioritizing wide receivers, selecting Ole Miss' Tre Harris. Harris, known for his exceptional route running and reliable hands, complements the Packers' existing speed and playmaking ability by providing a consistent target for quarterbacks. His impressive performance over two seasons at Mississippi, where he amassed over 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, demonstrates his ability to contribute at the NFL level.The Packers reinforced their defensive line in the third round with the selection of Louisville's Ashton Gillotte. Gillotte's impressive sack production during his collegiate career, totaling 25.5 sacks in four seasons, makes him a valuable asset to the team's defensive efforts. The Packers continued to bolster their defensive ranks in the subsequent rounds, selecting a linebacker, defensive tackle, center, another cornerback, and a running back. This strategic approach to drafting acknowledges the team's need for depth and versatility across multiple positions





