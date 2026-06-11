Green Bay Packers Conclude Minicamp with Focus on Defensive Strength and Summer Preparation

The Green Bay Packers have wrapped up their mandatory minicamp, with Coach Matt LaFleur emphasizing the importance of off-field preparation before training camp begins in late July.

The Green Bay Packers have officially concluded their mandatory minicamp, marking the end of a critical phase in their offseason preparations. Throughout the three-day event, the team displayed a growing sense of cohesion, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Under the guidance of first-year coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the defense has shown promising signs of aggression and unity. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper emerged as a standout performer, leading the charge with a high motor and a relentless pursuit of the football. Cooper noted that the defensive unit is playing together with a shared goal of attacking the ball, which he believes is a fundamental requirement for any winning team.

This defensive intensity was evident in several plays, including Cooper chasing down star running back Josh Jacobs from the backside and nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse applying significant pressure on quarterback Jordan Love, forcing an incomplete pass. Head coach Matt LaFleur concluded the minicamp by addressing the team and outlining the roadmap for the coming weeks. While the veterans are now permitted to return home, they are expected to participate in virtual meetings next week before the offseason program officially closes.

The schedule is set for veterans to report for training camp on July 28, with the first full practice taking place on Wednesday, July 29. In his parting message, LaFleur stressed that while the team has established a solid foundation, the next 47 days will be pivotal. He urged his players to maximize their time away by pushing themselves mentally, physically, and psychologically.

LaFleur believes that the work put in during this hiatus will be directly reflected in their performance once training camp begins. Despite planning to unplug slightly for a brief period, the head coach remains focused on ensuring that every player continues to move in the right direction to keep the team on track for a successful season. The final session of the minicamp wrapped up with high-intensity two-minute drills, providing a glimpse into the team's current dynamics.

Jordan Love led the starting offense in a simulated game-winning drive that culminated in a 35-yard field goal attempt. This moment put the spotlight on rookie kicker Trey Smack, a sixth-round selection who has faced some inconsistency during recent OTAs. Although Smack has struggled with shorter kicks, he demonstrated his range by nailing a 50-yarder earlier, proving that he possesses the leg strength required for the NFL.

Following the team session, Smack remained on the field to put in extra work, highlighting his commitment to fixing his mistakes. Meanwhile, the second-string offense struggled with execution, including a notable bad snap from center John Williams that sailed over quarterback Tyrod Taylor's head. This mistake was a recurring theme for Williams, who is transitioning from tackle to center after missing his rookie year due to a back injury.

Beyond the starters, the minicamp provided opportunities for depth players and undrafted free agents to make their mark. Defensive lineman Anthony Campbell stood out as he took advantage of rotations on the field. An undrafted free agent who joined the practice squad late last season, Campbell showed an impressive ability to disrupt the pocket, forcing Kyle McCord into a throwaway pass.

He also collaborated with linebacker Ty Ron Hopper to stop running back Chris Brooks, signaling that there is healthy competition brewing within the defensive line. The overall atmosphere of the minicamp suggested a team that is hungry for improvement and eager to translate their offseason work into regular-season success. With the foundation laid and the coaching staff satisfied with the current trajectory, the Packers now enter a period of individual refinement before the grueling schedule of training camp commences





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