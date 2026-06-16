Green algae have returned to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after President Trump's renovation, according to photos, butthe DOI says it was expected.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: National Park Service employees work to clean up algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The reflecting pool construction project started in April and work was completed last week as part of President Donald Trump’s plan ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Green algae have returned to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after President Trump's renovation, according to photos, but the Interior Department says it was expected.

A department spokesperson told The Hill on Monday that “due to deploying the advanced nanobubbler technology,” the algae are “dead” and “being vacuumed up as we speak. ”According to a federal contract between the DOI and Green Water Solutions, the nanobubbler technology is intended to help cut down on the algae's food supply. , “What you are seeing is residual algae from the supply lines, which have been sitting dormant for eight weeks while construction has been taking place.

It’s part of the normal startup process. We are removing the algae, and the nanobubblers will maintain the pool and keep it algae free. ” “President Donald J. Trump is an expert builder who has fixed the Reflecting Pool for good unlike the failed and extremely costly attempt by Obama and Biden,” she added.

The pool renovations under the Obama administration cost $35.3 million at the time, according to a contract summary.included painting the bottom of the pool “American Flag” blue and repairing leaks throughout the 2,028-foot-long site that holds approximately 6.75 million gallons of water. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 101 counties, including Central Texas, amid storms Gov.

Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties, including much of Central Texas, as severe storms, flash flooding and tornado threatsAustin police are investigating after a person died Monday night in southeast Austin, marking the city’s 27th homicide this year, said police. A pedestrian died in the hospital aftera hit-and-run driver struck him on the I-35 service road in downtown Austin Friday night, police said. Austin Police DepaCentral Texas roofs take a beating.

Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs frThe last time the United States built a nuclear reactor this quickly, the country was racing to develop atomic technology during World War II. More than 80 years





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