this analysis scrutinizes the lInk between environmental policies and political power, arguing that elite-driven climate initiatives often prioritize control over genuine sustainability. It critiques Western deindustrialization, highlights China's manipulative carbon accounting, and warns that the green movement risks becoming a tool for authoritarian expansion.

The article examines the intersection of environmental policy and political power ,raising concerns about how elite control of the economy can lead to selfish outcomes rather than the altruistic goals often promised.

It points to the Democratic Partys apparent prioritization of violent illegal immigrants over American citizens,using the example of Delaney Hall, as evidence of misplaced priorities. The piece argues that when politicians gain control over economic sectors, they tend to enrich themselves and consolidate power, with any environmental benefits being incidental rather than intentional.

A central question posed is why deindustrialization in the UK and Germany is touted as a climate-saving measure when it merely outsources production to Asia, thereby increasing global emissions. This strategy sacrifices domestic industries,jobs,and prosperity without achieving real environmental gains. The article highlights China's contradictory stance: while it isn't willing to sacrifice its own economic growth to meet climate targets, it manipulates carbon accounting to project a green image to Western observers.

Despite a shrinking population, China is massively increasing its emissions and building new coal-fired power plants,yet uses dubious formulas to claim improved energy efficiency per unit of CO2. american media is criticized for perpetuating a narrative that China is greening the planet while blaming the U.S. for environmental destruction, ignoring the evidence of China's expanding carbon footprint. The piece references several recent stories that praise China's environmenTal efforts, suggesting that some U.S. environmentalists may be more enamored with China's authoritarian governance structure than its actual green achievements.

It introduces the concept of 'watermelons' - environmentalists who are green on the outside but red (communist) at the core - and suggests that the green agenda may be a pretext for expanding state control, mirroring China's model. Ultimately, the article warns that if green policymakers in the U.S. succeed in banning coal and nationalizing energy,the country could become more like China, with power corrupting even the most idealistic movements





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Environmentalism Political Power China Emissions Deindustrialization Green Policies State Control Climate Accounting Authoritarianism Energy Industry Carbon Emissions

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