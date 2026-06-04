Greeley Blues Jam brings Grammy-winning headliners and Beatles blues to Island Grove this weekend

The Greeley Blues Jam returns this weekend, bringing Grammy-winning guitarist Robert Randolph and a lineup of blues acts to Island Grove Regional Park for two days of live music.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Blues Jam returns this weekend, bringing Grammy-winning guitarist Robert Randolph and a lineup of blues acts to Island Grove Regional Park for two days of live music.

The live music and camping festival runs Friday and Saturday, with between 4,000 and 7,000 people expected to attend. Tickets start at $44. Randolph, a sacred-steel icon known for blending gospel and blues, headlines Saturday night. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers are scheduled to perform both days.

One of the weekend's more unique acts is The Blues Beatles, a Brazilian band that performs blues versions of Beatles songs. The original Blues Brothers car — a 1974 Dodge Monaco cop car sedan featured in the 1980 film — will also be on display. Other performers include Danielle Nicole, Al Chesis & The Delta Sonics, Robert Wilson Blues Band, Buzz Brothers Band, Bobby C & The O G's, Ben Pu Crew, and Purple Blues.

Festival organizer Chris Haug said the event draws a loyal and far-reaching crowd.

"A blues crowd is a little more of a mature crowd but they show up every year. We have campers that have been coming year after year. It's part of their thing. Our tickets counter that can count where everyone is coming from says we have people from 23 states coming.

You tell 'em there's a blues festival in Colorado and someone from Chicago or Florida is like, we're going to that.

" While Colorado's summer festival scene is often associated with bluegrass and jam bands, Haug said there is a clear appetite for blues in the state. The Greeley Blues Jam's motto:"Ain't Nothin' But a Party!

" More information and tickets are available here.. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos Bridge House Tri-Cities marks one year helping people experiencing homelessness in Arapahoe County Study shows traffic light not warranted at Belleview, Franklin St. intersection Denver residents push for upgrade to playground amid safety concerns Denver's Cool Homes program brings free A/C to vulnerable residents DIA international flights could be halted under floated DHS plan Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colorado Live Music Greeley Blues Jam Robert Randolph Sacred Steel Blues Festival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grammy-Winning Singer Peabo Bryson Dies at Age 75Peabo Bryson, the iconic voice behind Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Aladdin' love themes, has died at 75. The two-time Grammy winner, known for his smooth ballads and legendary duets with artists like Celine Dion and Regina Belle, passed peacefully surrounded by family, his representatives confirmed.

Read more »

Peabo Bryson dies after Grammy-winning singer suffered stroke: ReportGrammy-winning R&B singer Peabo Bryson has died after suffering a stroke, according to a report.

Read more »

Peabo Bryson dies after Grammy-winning singer suffered stroke: ReportGrammy-winning R&B singer Peabo Bryson has died after suffering a stroke, according to a report.

Read more »

Star Behind Grammy-Winning Disney Songs Dies After StrokeThe singer’s 50th anniversary tour was due to resume this month.

Read more »