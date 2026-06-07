Greek Police Arrest Palestinian Suspected of Hamas Ties and Terror Plotting on Crete

A 37-year-old Palestinian man was arrested on Crete for alleged ties to Hamas and planning terrorist attacks, with investigations linking the case to similar arrests in Cyprus. Police seized electronic devices during searches in Crete and Athens, and the suspect is set to appear before a magistrate.

THESSALONIKI, Greece - Greek police detained a 37-year-old Palestinian man on the island of Crete on Sunday, accusing him of planning terrorist attacks and belonging to the militant organization Hamas .

According to a police statement, the suspect also faces investigation for traveling abroad to receive training. The operation led to searches at properties in both Crete and Athens, resulting in the confiscation of multiple mobile phones, a laptop, external hard drives, and bank cards. The individual is scheduled to be presented before a magistrate later on the same day.

Authorities highlighted that the arrest is connected to the earlier detention of four Palestinian men in Cyprus, who are under investigation for terrorism-related offenses and membership in a criminal organization. Cypriot officials initially took two Palestinians into custody on May 22 after evaluating intelligence, and subsequent searches at residences linked to one of the men uncovered material suspected of being usable in explosive device construction.

The case underscores ongoing regional security concerns regarding extremist networks and cross-border coordination among law enforcement agencies





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