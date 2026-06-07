Greek police arrest a Palestinian man on suspicion of planning attacks

Police on the Greek island of Crete have arrested a 37-year-old Palestinian man on suspicion of planning “terrorist” attacks and belonging to the militant group Hamas.

At least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayGolden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky DerbySenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaHegseth invokes immigration and ‘invasion’ in D-Day speech in France

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Crime Law Enforcement Terrorism Crete Greece 2024-2025 Mideast Wars Assault 2024-2026 Mideast Wars World News Palestinian Territories Government Hamas Cyprus Indictments World News

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