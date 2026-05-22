Greek militant group leader released from maximum-security prison

The head of a far-left Greek militant group, Alexandros Giotopoulos, has been released from a maximum-security prison in Athens after a decision to review his conditional release was made by a senior prosecutor. Giotopoulos, an 82-year-old convicted leader of the armed group, was released on the grounds of advanced age, deteriorating health, and good behavior during his incarceration. The release triggered renewed scrutiny due to the group's history of carrying out bombings, assassinations, and bank robberies, including the fatal shooting of Richard Welch, the CIA station chief in Greece, in 1975.

The head of a far-left Greek militant group, Alexandros Giotopoulos , who was convicted in 2003 for orchestrating multiple murders, bombings, and robberies, and served 17 life sentences plus 25 years, has been released from a maximum-security prison in Athens.

The decision is being reexamined by a senior prosecutor. Giotopoulos was released on the grounds of advanced age, deteriorating health, and good behavior during his incarceration. The release triggered renewed scrutiny due to the organization's history of carrying out bombings, assassinations, and bank robberies, including the fatal shooting of Richard Welch, the CIA station chief in Greece, in 1975. The group's first recorded attack was in 1975 when they killed Richard Welch.

Giotopoulos denied all charges and claimed that co-defendants were pressured into making false accusations against him





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Politics Alexandros Giotopoulos Far-Left Greek Militant Group Released From Maximum-Security Prison Murder Sentenced Agency Station Chief University Correspondence Group's Operations November 17 Turkey Embassy Staff Members Student Uprising Greek Dictatorship Giotopoulos Co-Defendants Co-Defendants False Accusations Negotiations For Reduced Sentences

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