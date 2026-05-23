Greedy Daughter Ordered to Repay £2.6 Million to Mother's Estate

A court battle over the late Jeanne MacDougall's fortune has resulted in a judge ordering Sandra Thomas, the daughter, to repay £2.6 million to her mother's estate. The money was spent by Sandra and her husband Philip on extravagant purchases.

A bitter legal battle over the late Jeanne MacDougall's fortune has ended with a judge ordering Sandra Thomas, the daughter, to repay £2.6 million to her mother's estate.

The money was spent by Sandra and her husband Philip on extravagant purchases like holidays, luxury meals, and their daughter's wedding at the Savoy. The judge ruled that Sandra and Philip misused their mother's money, treating it as their own, without any regard for fiduciary duties or familial obligations. The judge also found that Sandra and Philip had acted out of greed, using their mother's money as a personal piggy bank.

The judge's ruling came after a trial where Gary MacDougall, the son, claimed his mother's will was invalid due to her mental capacity at the time of signing. He also alleged that his sister and brother-in-law misappropriated over £1 million from his mother's bank accounts. The judge ruled that the 2011 will, which gave the Thomases the properties and most of the cash, was invalid due to his mother's mental incapacity.

The judge also found that the Thomases had acted out of greed, using their mother's money as their own. The judge's ruling means that Sandra Thomas will have to repay some £2.6 million to her mother's estate. The case highlights the complexities of inheritance disputes and the importance of proper estate planning





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Inheritance Will Greed Entitlement Mental Capacity Court Battle Money Misuse Estate Planning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sandra Hüller on the Unexpected Popularity of the Karaoke Scene in 'Project Hail Mary'Sandra Hüller discusses the spontaneous addition of a karaoke scene in 'Project Hail Mary' and its unexpected popularity with fans.

Read more »

This L.A. bookstore is leading a revolt against 'greedy landlords'For nearly 20 years, Read Books was a fixture of Eagle Rock’s quirky charm. Now, a 133% price hike has pushed the family-owned shop to close its doors, but not without a fight.

Read more »

Greedy MAGA Rep Backs $1.8b Slush Fund—then Demands a CutCapitol Riots

Read more »

Floyd Mayweather Ordered to Pay Nearly $1 Million in Child Support for 4-Year-Old DaughterFloyd Mayweather must pay nearly $1M in back child support as well as $33K per month after a judge declared him father of a 4-year-old girl

Read more »