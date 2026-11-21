Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis draws criticism for promoting a mature-rated video game in a social media post about pension bonuses, contradicting youth protection policies.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ignited a public controversy following a social media post that referenced the mature-rated video game Grand Theft Auto VI. The post was part of a promotional campaign for a government pension bonus, timed ahead of next year's national elections. This political misstep has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and policy experts alike.

Controversial Social Media Promotion

On Friday, the Prime Minister published a video on the short-form platform TikTok to encourage pensioners to share the new financial bonus with younger family members. The video asked young viewers if they would request Grand Theft Auto VI as a Christmas present from their grandparents. The game's logo appeared briefly on the screen during the clip.

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The 400-euro ($439) pension bonus was introduced by his administration to support retirees. However, the choice of gaming reference has been widely criticized because the title is restricted to adults. Critics argue that the Prime Minister ignored the mature content warnings associated with the franchise.

Opposition Condemns Policy Contradictions

The main opposition socialist Pasok party issued a strong critique of the video. They accused the Prime Minister of promoting a game prohibited to minors simply to follow a social media trend. The party highlighted the hypocrisy of referencing such content while the government pursues stricter regulations on youth social media usage.

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This apparent contradiction has become a focal point for political debate. Lawmakers argue that the Prime Minister's office failed to consider the implications of referencing violent media in a family-oriented political message. The backlash underscores the tension between traditional political communication and modern digital trends.

Mature Content and Commercial Success

Grand Theft Auto VI carries an age rating of 17 or above due to its intense content. The open-world action game involves players navigating a fictional city, stealing vehicles, and undertaking missions with criminal gangs. It features gore, sexual content, nudity, strong language, and drug use.

The title has generated enormous commercial success following a 13-year hiatus in the series. According to publisher Rockstar Games, the franchise's latest release generated $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day. The massive financial performance highlights the cultural impact of the franchise despite its restrictive rating.

Political Fallout and Election Context

The controversy emerges as the government faces elections next year. The Prime Minister's attempt to connect with voters through popular culture has backfired among conservative and family-focused demographics. The incident serves as a cautionary tale for political figures navigating digital platforms.

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As the election cycle intensifies, opposition parties are likely to use this gaffe to question the administration's judgment. The incident also raises questions about the screening processes for political communications. Stakeholders are now watching to see if the government will issue a formal apology or double down on its digital strategy. The political fallout could influence public perception of the government's sensitivity to youth protection issues.