The increase in migration across parts of Europe has fuelled support for nationalist and far-right parties and pushed many governments towards tougher migration ⁠policies

Migrants who arrived from North Africa are gathered at a controlled area at the port of Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece, on Saturday.

Greece said on Sunday that the past 48 hours have been “the most difficult” of the year for migrant arrivals after about 1,000 people were rescued from boats off Crete ​and hundreds more Authorities rescued 190 people aboard ‌three boats on Sunday after they were spotted by drones operated by the European Union’s border agency Frontex off Crete, the Greek coast guard said. They were taken to the nearby ports of Kaloi Limenes and Ierapetra, ​the Greek coast guard said.

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More than 1,000 migrants were rescued in more than a ​dozen separate operations off Crete on Saturday and a total of about 700 ⁠reached its shores, a Greek coast guard official told Reuters. The bodies of two migrants ​were recovered from a rocky stretch of land on the nearby island of Gavdos on the ​same day.