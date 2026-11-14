Greatest TV Serial Killers: Villanelle, Love Quinn, and Norman Bates Ranked

An analysis of television's most iconic serial killers including Villanelle, Love Quinn, and Norman Bates, exploring performances that define modern prestige drama.

Television series demand a unique psychological engagement from audiences that films cannot replicate. Viewers spend entire seasons tracking the actions and motivations of fictional killers. This extended runtime allows writers to explore the intricate mechanics of why these characters commit murder. The small screen has thus produced some of the most unsettling yet fascinating killers in modern fiction.

Villanelle Obsession in Killing Eve

Villanelle is a Russian-born assassin who works for a shadowy organization called The Twelve. She travels across Europe to carry out elaborate hits in increasingly outrageous outfits. In the very first episode, she kills a man at a Tuscan villa with a hairpin to the eye. Her handler, Konstantin, attempts to keep her under control. The dynamic changes when she fixates on MI5 officer Eve Polastri. Eve becomes just as obsessed with Villanelle in return. Jodie Comer won an Emmy for the role in 2019. Her performance shows Villanelle killing with a carefreeness that makes murder feel like a cure for her boredom. Audiences understand her vulnerability and the need to be seen as the seasons progress.

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Love Quinn Deception in You

Love Quinn appears in You during its second season from 2018. Victoria Pedretti plays a grieving chef working at Anavrin. This is an upscale Los Angeles grocery store owned by her family. She seems like the exact opposite of Joe Goldberg's darkness. She is warm and open in a way none of his previous obsessions ever were. The Season 2 finale reveals that Love has known exactly who Joe is all along. She is not very different from him and has a body count of her own. She killed Joe's neighbor Delilah and his ex, Candace. By Season 3, Love transforms into a full-blown antagonist alongside Joe.

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Lorne Malvo Mystery in Fargo

Lorne Malvo is the antagonist in the anthology series Fargo. Noah Hawley introduced him in the first season in 2014. Billy Bob Thornton plays a drifter-for-hire who rolls into Bemidji, Minnesota. He meets insurance salesman Lester Nygaard in a hospital waiting room. Malvo offers to kill the bully who has tormented Lester since high school. That one conversation sets off a chain of murders. The plot pulls in Deputy Molly Solverson and Duluth cop Gus Grimly. Malvo is not a serial killer in the textbook sense. There is no ritual or compulsion behind his murders. He kills simply because he can. He treats every encounter as a way to instigate the people around him. The audience never truly learns who he is.

Norman Bates Prequel in Bates Motel

Turning Psycho into a modern-day prequel seemed like a terrible idea on paper. Bates Motel became one of A&E's best dramas from 2013 to 2017. Freddie Highmore plays the teenage version of the character from Hitchcock's film. He moves with his mother, Norma, to the coastal town of White Pine Bay, Oregon. This happens after the sudden death of his father. Vera Farmiga plays the iconic mother character. Highmore's brilliant take on the iconic Norman Bates has a lot to do with the show's success.