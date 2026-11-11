Greatest Thriller Books of the Last 15 Years: A Ranked Selection

Explore a ranked selection of thriller books from the last 15 years, including Liz Moore's The God of the Woods, Riley Sager's Final Girls, and Colleen Hoover's Verity.

Thriller books from the last 15 years have earned both critical and commercial success, and some have become pop culture landmarks. Collider has published a ranked selection of the greatest thriller books of this period, highlighting novels that either build on classic forms or bring modern narrative styles to the genre.

The list reflects a world that has changed dramatically since the early 2010s, shaped by the internet economy, major cultural shifts, and rapid technological development. Cyberthrillers and cutting-edge narrative styles have grown in popularity, but the same decade also produced novels that revisit older sub-genres with greater sensitivity and depth.

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Liz Moore Summer Camp Thriller

Liz Moore's The God of the Woods, published in 2024, is a thriller set at a summer camp in 1975. The novel follows the search for Barbara Van Laar, a 13-year-old girl who goes missing 14 years after her older brother vanished in a similar way.

As the search unfolds, the book brings up long-buried secrets of the wealthy Van Laars and the local people they employ. The story reveals a dark history that links the family that owns the camp with the community that works for them.

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The summer camp setting and missing child premise are common in thriller fiction, which could have made the novel predictable. Collider's assessment is that Moore instead delivers an ambitious, well-written story that is suspenseful, gripping, and full of fascinating complexities.

The book is partly a story of class and partly a story of parents and children and the divide between them. It became a bestseller at the time of its publication and has been widely hailed as one of the best thriller novels of the 21st century.

Riley Sager Final Girls Slasher Tribute

Final Girls, a slasher-thriller written by Todd Ritter under the pen name Riley Sager, explores the titular horror movie trope of the final girl. The novel was first published in 2017 and went on to win the International Thriller Writers Award for Best Hard Cover Novel.

The book follows Quincy Carpenter, one of three young women who share a tragic connection as the sole survivor of a massacre. Ten years after surviving a vacation gone horribly wrong, Quincy is unable and unwilling to recall that night, but she must confront her past when one of the first Final Girls is murdered.

Another Final Girl looks more and more like the most likely culprit, which keeps the tension high throughout the story. The novel channels the energy, tropes, and narrative style of classic slasher cinema, and Collider notes that fans of Halloween and Scream will find it especially fun.

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Colleen Hoover Verity Romance and Suspense

Verity, written by Colleen Hoover, blends the romance and psychological thriller genres. It follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who takes a job ghostwriting a bestselling book series after the original author, Verity Crawford, is rendered comatose by a car accident.

At the Crawford family home, Lowen navigates her growing attraction to Verity's husband while learning about the tragic events that led to the accident. She then stumbles on an unfinished manuscript that reveals dark secrets about Verity.

Verity was originally self-published before Grand Central Publishing picked it up. Hoover's previous work is primarily in the romance and YA genres, so the novel marks a departure, and it is considered perfect for fans of books like Gone Girl.

The book offers plenty of unexpected twists and a haunting ending that explore themes of obsession and deception. A movie adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson was released in 2026.