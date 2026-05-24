Greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe Crossover Event Features Unprecedented Cast

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is assembling all corners of the multiverse for Avengers: Doomsday, resulting in one of the greatest cast lists ever created.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is assembling all corners of the multiverse for Avengers: Doomsday , resulting in one of the greatest cast lists ever created. The Phase 6 crossover event is headlined by its franchise veterans , whether that means actors who are playing characters from the MCU or other Marvel movies, like the Fox X-Men series.

Some of the franchise's most reliable heroes are set to participate as the multiverse's fate hangs in the balance. Steve Rogers and Thor bring some of the original Avengers team into the mix. Ant-Man, Captain America, Winter Soldier, and Black Panther are but a few other heroes with Avengers experience set to participate. It's tradition for the Avengers movie to bring more and more characters into these crossovers.

Avengers: Age of Ultron brought War Machine, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, and Vision into the mix. Avengers: Infinity War acted as the Avengers debut for Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Wasp, and more joined the group for Avengers: Endgame





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Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers: Doomsday Cast Lists Franchise Veterans Soviet Program Secret Program Assassin

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