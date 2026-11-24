Greater Manchester Police officers face burnout and budget deficits due to security duties for Andy Burnham's No10 North and home, prompting political controversy.

Police officers in Greater Manchester have reached a critical state of exhaustion due to the intense security requirements surrounding Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Sergeant Mike Peake of the Police Federation has revealed. The strain stems from duties covering both the Prime Minister's private residence in the North West and the newly established No10 North operational base. This development has sparked a fierce debate regarding the allocation of local law enforcement resources and the financial impact on the regional force.

Security Demands Create Operational Crisis

Sergeant Mike Peake, who chairs the Greater Manchester branch of the Police Federation, stated that fatigue and burnout are causing a significant issue among officers tasked with these duties. The demands intensified rapidly after Andy Burnham assumed office in July, necessitating a swift setup of an additional northern base for his Downing Street operations. Critics have dismissed this new branch, located at Heron House in Manchester city centre, as a gimmick, yet the security protocols required remain rigorous and continuous. The force is now managing the safety of the Prime Minister during his regular visits to the area, a task that has disrupted normal policing routines.

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Fatigue, Overtime, and Mental Health Impacts

Sgt Peake explained that the rapid establishment of security measures left the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in a difficult position, forcing hurried preparations for No10 North. Officers are routinely having their rest days cancelled to provide coverage for both the Heron House building and the Prime Minister's personal security. This work is largely covered through overtime, where extra officers are deployed to fill the gaps. While this compensation helps, the resulting fatigue and burnout are leading to serious sickness issues within the force. Peake confirmed that officers have reached a breaking point, describing the current state of policing as broken.

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Financial Strain and Political Backlash

The logistical burden has severe financial implications, with fears that the cost of housing officers from other forces in hotels under a mutual aid scheme is exacerbating a predicted £10 million overspend in the GMP budget. Chris Philp, the Tory shadow home secretary, condemned the situation, labeling No10 North a vanity project that is jeopardizing policing in Manchester. Philp argued that sending specialist officers from as far away as Scotland is ridiculous and that crime-fighting capabilities in the region will inevitably suffer. He characterized the arrangement as a performative PR stunt with serious real-world consequences for residents.

Official Responses and Future Mitigation

A GMP spokesperson acknowledged the challenges highlighted by the Federation, emphasizing that officer wellbeing remains a priority. The force stated it is working with relevant departments to maintain necessary security arrangements at Heron House while mitigating issues related to workload and work-life balance. A government spokesperson defended the initiative, stating that No10 North is central to the Prime Minister's commitment to bring government closer to communities. The government cited historic police funding levels, noting a £33.3 million cash increase for Greater Manchester Police this year and a £2.4 million investment in psychological health measures.