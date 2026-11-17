Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV images of two women suspected of a cash counting scam at a Tesco in Gorton on October 19. The suspects allegedly paid only 230 pounds for 630 pounds of goods.

Greater Manchester Police have issued an urgent public appeal for information regarding a reported cash counting scam that took place at a Tesco Extra supermarket in Gorton, Manchester. The incident occurred on October 19 at 5:34 PM, resulting in a significant financial loss for the retail giant and prompting a detailed investigation by local law enforcement officers.

The Core Details of The Gorton Incident

According to official reports received by Greater Manchester Police, two female suspects targeted the Gorton Tesco superstore with the intention of defrauding the checkout staff. The pair proceeded to select a substantial volume of merchandise, which was valued at exactly 630 pounds. They then took these items to the till to complete their purchase.

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Upon reaching the payment stage, the suspects allegedly employed a deceptive technique commonly known as a cash counting scam. The objective of this method is to confuse the cashier during the transaction process, thereby creating an opportunity to pay less than the actual cost of the goods. In this specific instance, the suspects managed to leave the store having paid only 230 pounds for items worth 630 pounds.

Police Appeal and Surveillance Evidence

Greater Manchester Police Manchester East have since taken to social media platforms to share surveillance footage of the two women involved in the fraud. The force stated on Facebook that officers are actively seeking to speak with these individuals to gather more information and further their enquiries into the crime.

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The police emphasized that they believe the women in the released image could provide crucial insights or assistance in their investigation. Authorities have provided a specific reference number, CRI/06A2/0032984/26, for members of the public to quote when contacting them via LiveChat or by calling 101. This protocol ensures that the tip is correctly logged against the ongoing case file.

Expert Analysis of the Deceptive Technique

In response to the police appeal, Shelby Gelder, a cashier with fifteen years of professional experience, provided an expert breakdown of how this type of retail fraud is executed. Gelder noted that the cash counting scam is a relatively common phenomenon in the retail sector, particularly during busy periods when staff are under pressure to process transactions quickly.

The technique relies heavily on psychological distraction and physical manipulation of currency. Scammers typically fold banknotes to make them appear as though there are more notes than there actually are. By flicking these folded notes, they create a visual illusion that confuses the cashier, who may inadvertently count the stack as having a higher value than it truly does.

Gelder advised that the safest method for handling cash is to slide notes from one hand to the other in a flat manner. This allows the cashier to see the entire length of each note and verify the count accurately. The advice is particularly relevant because scammers often target younger staff members or individuals they perceive to be new to their role, exploiting their lack of confidence or experience.

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Preventative Measures and Next Steps

Experienced retail workers like Gelder emphasize that this type of crime is rarely committed by a lone individual. Scammers usually operate in pairs, even if they are not standing directly next to each other in the queue. One person may distract the staff while the other handles the payment, or they may coordinate their actions to maximize the confusion during the transaction.

To combat this, experts recommend that if a customer glances into the till and then asks the cashier to exchange money for smaller denominations, the transaction should be refused immediately. Another effective tactic is to intentionally drop larger notes on the counter and explain that the change is needed for other customers. This forces the scammer to slow down and allows the cashier to regain control of the counting process.

Greater Manchester Police are urging anyone who recognizes the women in the CCTV images or who witnessed the incident at the Gorton location to come forward. The community is reminded that their cooperation is vital in identifying the suspects and preventing future losses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police using the provided channels, ensuring the safety and integrity of local retail environments.

As the investigation continues, authorities remain focused on gathering all available evidence. The release of the CCTV footage serves as both a tool for identification and a warning to other retailers about the sophistication of these organized fraud tactics. The police hope that public vigilance will lead to the swift resolution of this case and the apprehension of those responsible.