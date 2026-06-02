Greater Manchester Police officer suspended over alleged racism

A police officer in Greater Manchester has been suspended following allegations of racism, in a move that has been described as 'deeply concerning'. The officer, who has not been named, is the brother of two men who were involved in a violent incident at Manchester Airport in July 2024.

The policeman brother of the men filmed fighting with officers at Manchester Airport has been suspended following a probe into alleged racism . Since the violent arrest of Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad in July 2024, their supporters have emphasised their family's strong links to Greater Manchester Police .

Six relatives are currently serving with the force, while their uncle Nazir Hussain was a respected officer over three decades. But while jurors in two trials heard a glowing character reference from the siblings' elder brother, Mohammed Abid, they were not told that he faces disciplinary proceedings after a racism allegation. He was one of eight officers suspended the same month that the violence erupted at Manchester Airport over complaints about a colleague's accent allegedly being 'mocked'.

None has been named publicly, and the solicitor who represented the brothers at their trial claimed his identity had been leaked as part of a 'desperate' attempt to 'smear' his clients. Sadly it comes as no surprise that Greater Manchester Police should now turn its attention to my clients' brother, Aamer Anwar said. Mr Abid's suspension followed allegations that an officer in the Bury district had been subjected to racist remarks by a colleague in December 2023.

Mr Abid is understood to deny using racist language. Muhammad Amaad, 26, and his brother Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, arriving for their trial at Liverpool Crown Court either side of their solicitor, Aamer Anwar Amaaz was seen to throw 10 punches at the officers during the violence, while his brother - Muhammad Amaad, 26 - threw six.

In May 2025 the force said eight officers - plus a ninth who has been placed on restricted duties - had been found to have a case to answer for gross misconduct. Disciplinary hearings are planned at a date to be fixed. A glowing character reference for youngest brother Amaaz from his police officer brother was read out during their trial. In it, PC Abid praised his respectful, gentle and soft-spoken nature and dedication to academic roles.

He's always looked up to me as a role model, he added. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been investigating an unrelated incident of alleged racism involving seven officers on the Bury district. That inquiry is understood to have been triggered after comments were accidentally recorded on a suspect's mobile phone. As part of that probe one officer, PC Scott Dixon, has been sacked, reportedly for using the word 'golliwog' towards a fellow officer.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen, head of professional standards at Greater Manchester Police, said both allegations were deeply concerning. Ensuring we uphold the highest standards of professional behaviour across GMP is essential, and it is only right that when matters such as these are reported to us, we take all necessary action, he said. We now await the outcomes of these ongoing proceedings.

GMP has declined to comment on Mr Anwar's claim, but it is understood that the force strongly denies any leaking. On Friday prosecutors announced they would not be seeking a third trial of brothers Amaaz and Amaad for assaulting PC Zachary Marsden at Manchester Airport in July 2024





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Greater Manchester Police Alleged Racism Police Officer Suspended Manchester Airport Violent Incident

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