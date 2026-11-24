Greater Manchester Police faces a £10 million deficit and officer burnout due to security duties for Andy Burnham's No10 North base and his personal residence.

Greater Manchester Police officers are experiencing severe fatigue and burnout due to the intensive security requirements surrounding Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his northern operational base, No10 North. Sergeant Mike Peake, chair of the Greater Manchester Police Federation, stated that the force has reached a "breaking point" because of these sudden and demanding duties. The strain is resulting in cancelled rest days, increased sickness among staff, and a projected financial deficit of £10 million for the force.

Security Demands Strain GMP Resources

Greater Manchester Police are responsible for providing security at No10 North, a building located in the Heron House complex in Manchester city centre. This facility serves as a northern base for Mr Burnham, who aims to spend at least one day per week at the site to oversee a transfer of power away from Whitehall. The building is expected to eventually house 150 staff, though the first officials moved there on temporary secondment from London. Sgt Peake noted that the rapid establishment of this base left the police force in a difficult position, forcing them to hurriedly provide security arrangements without adequate preparation time.

Also read Federal appeals court clears way for planned lead azide detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition

Financial and Operational Consequences for GMP

The financial impact of these security duties is contributing to a predicted £10 million overspend in the Greater Manchester Police budget. To manage the burden, the force has utilized a "mutual aid" scheme, bringing in officers from other forces who are housed in hotels. These costs are adding to the strain on an already stretched budget. Sgt Peake explained that while officers receive overtime pay, the resulting fatigue is causing real issues within the force. Rest days are routinely cancelled to cover security for Mr Burnham's visits to his home in the North West, leading to sickness issues and a sense that policing is "broken."

Chris Philp, the Conservative shadow home secretary, criticized the situation as a result of Mr Burnham's "vanity project." He argued that the security demands are jeopardizing policing in Manchester and pushing the force into a significant deficit. Philp highlighted the absurdity of shipping in specialist officers from as far away as Scotland to cover local duties. He warned that crime-fighting capabilities in Manchester will inevitably be impacted by this "performative PR stunt," which is causing serious real-world consequences for residents in the region.

Advertisement

Government Defense of No10 North Strategy

Andy Burnham has defended No10 North as a key part of his bid to decentralize power, denying that it is merely a satellite office or a way to be nearer his home. In August, he stated that Chancellor John Healey fully supported the move. Since its establishment in July, the base has gone on a multi-million pound hiring spree, with dozens of new jobs advertised. Mr Burnham also stripped responsibility for economic growth from the Treasury and handed it to the new Downing Street outpost. He used the facility in September to host Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, further legitimizing its role in international diplomacy.

Official Responses from Police and Authorities

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson acknowledged the challenges highlighted by the Police Federation regarding workload, fatigue, and work-life balance. They emphasized that the wellbeing of officers and staff remains a priority and that they are continuing to listen to what officers are telling them. The spokesperson stated that a significant amount of work is already ongoing to mitigate these issues. They confirmed that existing resources continue to provide the necessary security at Heron House and that progress is being made to maintain these arrangements without further compromising officer safety or force effectiveness.