The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has published the definitive list of locations serving free hot Thanksgiving dinners across Northeast Ohio from November 21 to November 28.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank released a comprehensive list of locations providing hot holiday meals on Friday, ensuring residents across Northeast Ohio can access nourishment during Thanksgiving week. Individuals seeking food assistance or those supporting someone in need are encouraged to contact the Food Bank's Help Center directly at 216-738-2067 for additional guidance and resources.

Thanksgiving Meal Sites Starting November 21

Help Ministry at Greater Faith Baptist Church, located at 13816 Saint Clair Avenue in Cleveland, begins the service schedule on November 21. This location will serve both congregate dining options and grab-and-go meals starting precisely at 12:00 p.m.

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The following day, November 22, A Place at the Table at 2254 Euclid Ave in Cleveland offers a congregate meal. Diners are invited to join between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. for this community-focused lunch opportunity.

November 24 Dinner Locations and Times

On Thursday, November 24, three distinct venues will provide dinner services to meet diverse community needs. John Knox Presbyterian Church at 25200 Lorain Rd in North Olmsted will offer grab-and-go and drive-through meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

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St. Mary's House of Hospitality at 5500 West 54th St in Cleveland will serve a traditional congregate Thanksgiving meal. The dining window for this event runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lakewood United Methodist Church at 15700 Detroit Rd in Lakewood will provide grab-and-go and drive-through meals at 5:30 p.m. on November 24, accommodating those who prefer to take their holiday dinner to go.

November 25 Service Points in Painesville and Lakewood

Friday, November 25, features two separate sites offering congregate dining experiences. Karpos Ministry at 242 N State St in Painesville serves a congregate meal at 4:45 p.m.

St. Edward High School at 13500 Detroit Ave in Lakewood hosts a traditional congregate Thanksgiving meal. The dining period for this location extends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

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November 26 Community Dining Opportunities

On Saturday, November 26, St. Boniface at 3555 West 54th St in Cleveland offers a traditional congregate Thanksgiving meal from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Doors at this location will open earlier at 4:00 p.m. for early arrival.

Simultaneously on November 26, the Church of the Ascension at 13216 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood provides a traditional congregate or grab-and-go Thanksgiving meal. Service begins at 12:00 p.m.

Final Meal Sites on November 28

The list of hot meal providers concludes on Tuesday, November 28, with two final locations. Clague Road United Church of Christ at 3650 Clague Rd in North Olmsted serves grab-and-go or drive-through meals from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

St. Matthew United Methodist Church at 8601 Wade Park Ave in Cleveland rounds out the schedule by serving a traditional congregate Thanksgiving meal from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on November 28.