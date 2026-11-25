The Greater Cleveland Food Bank distributes 13,000 turkeys and food to thousands of families in Northeast Ohio as grocery prices rise before Thanksgiving.

Families in Northeast Ohio are facing heightened financial pressure this holiday season as grocery prices and essential household expenses continue to climb. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is actively working to ensure that local households have access to necessary food supplies and resources as they prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. This effort is critical as the cost of living increases, making it difficult for many residents to afford a traditional feast.

Mayor Justin Bibb Visits Food Bank

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb demonstrated his support for the community by visiting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. Bibb spent time helping customers and working alongside his mother to recognize the organization's vital contributions to the city. His visit highlighted the urgent need for assistance as food insecurity affects many households in the region. Bibb emphasized the importance of community solidarity during this challenging economic period.

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During his visit, Mayor Bibb spoke candidly about the struggles faced by many residents. He stated that many families in Cleveland are experiencing food insecurity and rely on community support to secure a healthy Thanksgiving meal. Bibb expressed his honor in being present to celebrate the food bank's efforts and to help connect families with the services they need. His presence underscored the city's commitment to supporting vulnerable populations during the holidays.

Holiday Distribution Scale and Resources

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank, led by President and CEO Kristin Warzocha, is undertaking a massive distribution effort to assist the community. Warzocha explained that the organization's holiday mission extends beyond simply providing groceries. The primary goal is to help families enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal and share that experience with their loved ones. This holistic approach aims to reduce stress and promote community well-being during the festive season.

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Typically, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank distributes more than one million pounds of food during November through its network of 1,000 partner programs. This year, the organization has scaled up its efforts to meet rising demand. Thanks to generous donor support, the food bank was able to purchase nearly 13,000 turkeys for families to celebrate Thanksgiving. These resources are essential for ensuring that residents can prepare a traditional holiday meal despite economic challenges.

Accessing Assistance and Next Steps

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but some of its partner agencies will remain open to provide assistance. Residents seeking food aid are encouraged to use the Food Finder tool on the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's website. This online resource allows individuals to locate assistance based on their specific zip codes. This digital tool ensures that families can easily find the nearest support center.

As the holiday approaches, the organization continues to serve as a lifeline for those experiencing financial hardship. The combination of large-scale food distribution and targeted resources like turkeys helps alleviate the burden of rising grocery costs. Community members are urged to utilize available services to ensure they have a safe and nourishing holiday. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank remains a cornerstone of support for Northeast Ohio residents during times of economic uncertainty.