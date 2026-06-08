Great white shark filmed underwater in Mediterranean

Conservation divers removing abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck between Sicily and Tunisia say they captured what may be the first underwater footage of an adult great white shark in the Mediterranean.

Conservation divers removing abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck between Sicily and Tunisia say they captured what may be the first underwater footage of an adult great white shark in the Mediterranean.

Qween Jean has become the first openly trans person to win a Tony, taking home the Best Costume Design of a Musical award for her work on “Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

”The New York Knicks' planned watch party was abruptly canceled after security officials increased restrictions in preparation for President Donald Trump’s attendance nearby. Fans expecting a lively event will be met instead with tightened access, redirected foot traffic, and a heavy security presence as authorities will shift focus to managing the high‑profile visit. CNN's Gloria Pazmino reports. Local authorities have estimated 1.2 million people packed into Madrid's city center to watch Pope Leo XIV lead Sunday Mass.

CNN's Christopher Lamb reportsMexico City sports fans turned out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human wave ever performed. Thousands of people gathered along one of the major avenues to help break the record. An NBA Finals watch party outside Madison Square Garden Friday night ended with 26 arrests, including one person who police said punched one officer before biting another. CNN’s Gloria Pazmino reports.

Huge waves surged towards a street in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and crashed over cars, pedestrians, and against the windows of a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, June 2. The official wave observations in that area were 4-6 feet, but some of them were likely higher, according to CNN Digital Meteorologist Dakota Smith. Police say a teen may have used a knife to injure three horses at a Las Vegas barrel racing event.

The horses are expected to recover but won't be able to compete in the immediate future.





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