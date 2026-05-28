Great weather for dog sniffers!

Sniff, sniff, sniff! It will be bright, a bit breezy, dry, and cool with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s!

Sniff, sniff, sniff! We smell a grrrreeat furcast, although a hair on the cool side for late May! To help us share this dog walking forecast , meet Sam!

Joni Broderick is Sam's pawrent and shared this cute foto of Sam! His teacher took him past this yummy establishment so he could get all the good smells. And we are told Sam has a great sniffer! He loves to go for walks, see people, say hi, and smell everything he passes!

Thursday's furcast will be pawsitively purfect for sniffaris! It will be bright, a bit breezy, dry, and cool with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s! Sniff away and enjoy!! Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast?

Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com. Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android Click here to view our interactive radar. Follow the News 5 Weather Team: Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter





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