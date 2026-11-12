Great Thursday; big cooldown and first frost this weekend

Weather conditions look great for Thursday, followed by a big cooldown in time for the weekend.

MOBILE, Ala. - Weather conditions look great for Thursday, followed by a big cooldown in time for the weekend. The region’s first frost is possible by Friday and Saturday night as temperatures plummet.

Tonight will be mild with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s, setting the stage for a beautiful Thursday before the cold air arrives. Tonight: Mild and Partly Cloudy Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s will provide a pretty mild night overall. This will be comfortable sleeping weather before the colder pattern arrives.

Also read 19 First Alert Weather Days: Wintry weather returns late Thursday into the weekend

Thursday: Beautiful Day Ahead Temperatures look warm and comfortable on Thursday with daytime highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. This will be one of the nicest days of the week—ideal for outdoor activities. Enjoy this pleasant weather before the significant cooldown arrives Thursday night. Thursday Night: Chill Begins to Move In Chilly air begins to come in Thursday night with lows dropping into the 40s.

This marks the beginning of the transition to much colder weather. Friday Through Weekend: Significant Cooldown Daytime highs will stay mainly in the 60s Friday through the weekend—a noticeable drop from Thursday’s mid-70s. The coldest nights will be Friday night and Saturday night, with temperatures dropping significantly.

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First Frost Event: Friday and Saturday Nights First frost is possible by Friday and Saturday night as temperatures plummet. Friday night will see lows down to 37 degrees along I-10, with near freezing temperatures in the inland spots. Saturday night will bring similar conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s near the coast and in the low 30s in the inland locations.

Residents in inland areas should take precautions to protect sensitive plants and outdoor items that could be damaged by freezing temperatures. This marks an important seasonal milestone—the arrival of the first frost of the season. Weekend: Cold and Dry The weekend will remain dry with no rain expected. The main weather story will be the colder nights and frost potential.

Next Week: Rain Returns The next chance of rain holds off until early next week. Scattered showers are expected on Monday as another system approaches the area. After the cold weekend, conditions will begin to moderate slightly early next week, though showers will accompany the warming trend.

Seven-Day Outlook: Mild Tonight, Great Thursday, Cold Weekend, Showers Monday The forecast features a mild night tonight, a beautiful Thursday with highs in the mid 70s, a significant cooldown Friday with the first frost event Friday and Saturday nights, and scattered showers returning Monday. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s tonight to the low 30s this weekend before beginning to moderate next week.

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Stay with FOX10 News and the FOX10 Weather App for updates on Thursday’s beautiful weather and the first frost event this weekend. Protect your plants and prepare for freezing temperatures in inland areas.