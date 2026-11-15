Great Salt Lake Shorebird Survey Reveals 53 Percent Spring Decline

New data from the Intermountain West Shorebird Survey shows a 36 percent fall and 53 percent spring drop in shorebird numbers at the Great Salt Lake since 1980s baselines.

A recent report analyzing data from the Intermountain West Shorebird Survey reveals alarming declines in bird populations at the Great Salt Lake. The survey, which tracks migratory species across the western United States, reports a 36 percent drop in fall counts and a 53 percent drop in spring counts compared to baselines from more than three decades ago. These figures highlight the severe ecological stress facing the region's critical wetlands.

Survey Methodology and Data Comparison

The Intermountain West Shorebird Survey is a multistate effort launched in 2022 to monitor migratory shorebirds across a rapidly drying region. Volunteers from states ranging from California to Wyoming conduct counts along saline lakes and wetlands that have supported birds for thousands of years. The project serves as a vital measure of ecological change in the West.

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Data collection involves volunteers traversing muddy lakebeds with equipment such as spotting scopes and data sheets. At locations like Lee Creek Natural Area and Farmington Bay, teams count species including Long-billed Curlews, Willets, and Snowy Plovers. More than 130 volunteers have participated in these spring and fall surveys since the project began.

Stakeholder Analysis and Conservation Views

Sierra Hastings, spokeswoman for the Sageland Collaborative, describes the organization as a science-based wildlife conservation nonprofit leading Utah's survey efforts. Hastings emphasizes that the decline does not justify giving up on the lake. She states there is significant potential for the lake in the future and that immediate actions can still make a difference for the ecosystem.

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Janice Gardner, executive director of the Sageland Collaborative, notes that current bird densities are drastically lower than historical norms. She observes that it is difficult to imagine the abundance of birds that existed in the area even thirty to one hundred years ago. Her comments underscore the urgency of conservation efforts in the face of such dramatic population shifts.

Environmental Drivers of Population Decline

The primary driver of this decline is the shrinking of the Great Salt Lake, which has lost more than half its size since the 1980s. Human demands from agriculture and growing cities have diverted more water from tributaries than the ecosystem can sustain. This reduction in water volume has pushed the shoreline further inland and reduced available habitat for shorebirds.

Weather patterns exacerbate these structural issues. Utah experienced its warmest winter on record recently, which resulted in a significantly lower snowpack. The lack of snowmelt further depleted lake levels, making the shoreline less accessible and reducing the brine shrimp and brine flies that birds rely on for food.

Species Impact and Ecological Consequences

The decline is particularly severe for iconic species such as the American Avocet. The report indicates that American Avocet populations have decreased by an average of 68 percent. This species is one of the most recognizable birds at the Great Salt Lake and its disappearance signals broader health issues within the wetland ecosystem.

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More than 40 species of migratory shorebirds rely on the lake's shallow waters and mudflats to rest and refuel. These birds migrate between Arctic breeding grounds and wintering areas as far south as Argentina. The Great Salt Lake acts as a crucial stopover, meaning its degradation impacts migratory routes across the entire hemisphere.