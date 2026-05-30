GREAT PERFORMANCES: Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy

Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Saturday, May 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2. Discover the influence of Jewish composers and lyricists on the modern American musical through interviews, archival footage, and insights from legends like Stephen Sondheim, Mel Brooks, and many more.

Watch Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on KBPS 2 , this documentary explores the role of Jewish composers and lyricists in the creation of the modern American musical and showcases the work of some of the nation’s preeminent creators of musical theater including Narrated by Broadway legend Joel Grey, this documentary explores the role of Jewish composers and lyricists in the creation of the modern American musical and showcases the work of some of the nation’s preeminent creators of musical theater including Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, George and Ira Gershwin, Lorenz Hart, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, and more.

Directed by Michael Kantor, creator of the Emmy-winning series, BROADWAY: THE AMERICAN MUSICAL, the film features interviews and conversations with Broadway writers and composers including Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, Andrew Lippa, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Harold Prince, Marc Shaiman, Stephen Sondheim, Mel Brooks, Stephen Schwartz and many others. The surprising universality of the 1964 Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick musical Fiddler on the Roof—a show about a small, tight-knit Jewish community living in early 20th-century Tsarist Russia.

Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy airs January 1, 2013 at 9:30 PMJen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.

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