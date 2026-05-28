Great Lakes Cruise docks in Rochester

American Cruise Lines’ Great Lakes Cruise made a stop in Rochester on Wednesday, drawing attention to the city’s waterfront.MORE: Cruise out of Oswego; tickets

Passengers on the Great Lakes cruise ship are pictured during a stop in Rochester, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The company offers 9- and 14-day cruises throughout the Great Lakes, featuring stops at vibrant waterfront cities such as Buffalo, Detroit, and Milwaukee.

A pregnant woman was one of the victims who lost their life in a house fire on Bancroft Drive over the weekend, according to family members. A driver and passenger have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a Thursday morning crash in Perinton that led to a partial road closure. Brother Wease and co-author Marshall Fine joined ARC Rochester on Wednesday to talk about "At Ease with Brother Wease.

"The church, located at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Court Street in downtown Rochester, said the city's public toilets are closed and locked at night. American Cruise Lines’ Great Lakes Cruise made a stop in Rochester on Wednesday, drawing attention to the city’s waterfront. MORE: Cruise out of Oswego; tickets





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