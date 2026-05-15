Great horned owl recovery and reintegration into wild

This news story describes the rescue of an adolescent great horned owl from Utah, the recovery process, and the release into the wild despite needing further growth of new feathers.

In southwestern Utah, an adolescent great horned owl that was stuck in a concrete mixer was rescued and spent several months recovering at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab.

A series of people got involved in helping the owl, and eventually, he underwent a procedure known as imping to grow new feathers. The owl was released successfully, having flown quietly and successfully hunting for himself. Imping has been practiced by falconers for eons, and great horned owls typically have a downy coating that allows them to fly quietly as they hunt. In this case, concrete had frayed the owl's feathers, causing it to make a whooshing sound while flying.

By examining the owl's patterns and cutting damaged shafts in advance, staff were able to prepare for and carry out the imping procedure successfully. The staff used adhesive to graft donor feathers onto existing shafts, and after the procedure, the owl had new feathers, and staff measured his flight to ensure it was quiet enough for him to be released





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Great Horned Owl Concrete Mixer Best Friends Animal Sanctuary Imping Recovery Rescue

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