From chiming complications to the Nautilus anniversary, we explore the possibilities surrounding Patek Philippe's landmark showcase in Milan.

From chiming complications to the Nautilus anniversary, we explore the possibilities surrounding Patek Philippe’s landmark showcase in Milan. The watch enthusiast world finds itself waiting on inevitable new watches from Patek Philippe as the Watch Art Grand Exhibition looms in Milan, Italy.

Indeed, Patek Philippe shared two new unique pieces by July, and these are exceptional, but neither is a wristwatch. In Tokyo three years ago, Patek Philippe used the Grand Exhibition to debut six limited edition wristwatches. Of the six, three were significant enough to be newsworthy on their own; they heralded coming developments that the world has eventually seen in full-production models.

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We made a special note at that time of Ref. 5330G-010, but we should have also made a special effort with Ref. 5308P-010 and Ref. 5331R-014. By the time you read this, the Genevan manufacture’s biggest showcase of its know-how and flair will have kicked off, and you will be wiser and rest easier than we did as we contemplated what to say on the eve of the show.

We put the Legacy issue together in phases, the last of which was in September. Delaying the issue for the Grand Exhibition was not an option – that would be unfair to everyone else and also our already ailing schedules. This leaves us in the uncomfortable position of addressing Patek Philippe novelties from earlier in the year, when our dear readers are primed for news about the Grand Ex, as it is colloquially known.

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Making matters worse, you might have seen social media posts from us on the Grand Exhibition – WOW Malaysia editor Daniel Goh was on the ground there as a guest of Patek Philippe. After having this thought while mulling over what to publish in the Legacy issue, we decided to take a chance and highlight some expectations, while also pointing out what is definitely notable about Ref. 992/193J-001 and Ref. 20179M-001 .

Patek Philippe did announce that it will be showcasing its entire current collection, with some 500 timekeepers of all sorts on display. To begin with speculative musings, Patek Philippe is famous for its chiming watches but has only one such automatic calibre powering its repeaters, calibre R 27. We have previously celebrated Patek Philippe’s conservative approach here – why offer a range of calibres producing the same results?

Of the references revealed at the Grand Exhibition in Tokyo, two featured the minute repeater complication, and both used at least the chiming part of calibre R 27. This applies to the tourbillon repeaters as well, which are all R 27 calibres with tourbillon mechanisms, except that they are manual.

Even so, we think there could be a case to be made for a manual-wind repeater that is perhaps thinner, or that has the gongs and hammers moved or made of different materials. Variety is the spice of life, after all, and whatever shows at the Grand Ex, Patek Philippe could do worse than to introduce a repeater with a new calibre, one without a tourbillon or any complication besides the chiming one.

And it should be a manual winder, in case we were not clear on that point. On that note, Patek Philippe could also surprise us with an original time-only watch with tourbillon. Within the core range, the manufacture is missing a simple manual tourbillon time-only model that allows finishing touches to shine through. In the current environment where a variety of independents are making a splash with fine finishing, the Geneva manufacture should demonstrate its own mastery.

This might not be feasible in the time-only Calatrava models but should be manageable in the Complications segment – yes, Patek Philippe accepts commercial logic and lists the tourbillon as a complication. For the record, the last time Patek Philippe made a wristwatch with just the time and a tourbillon, it was the quirky 10-day power reserve rectangular Ref. 5101, which went the way of the woolly mammoth in 2013.

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This watch was replaced by the radically different Ref. 5200, but that too disappeared in 2018. That is a very long time for a complication to remain dormant at a major manufacture, even if it is not really a complication, strictly speaking.

Distinctions like that aside, we would welcome a resurrection of this particular woolly mammoth, even if it is hybridised as perhaps the latest chapter in other shaped collections… Of course, that leaves us with the elephant in the room, so to speak: the Nautilus anniversary. Collectors and trade professionals do not seem to believe that the novelties shown earlier this year related to the 50th anniversary of that collection are the end of the story.

If ever there was a fortuitous moment to reveal a proper tribute, the Grand Exhibition is it. And what form might such a tribute take? A complication of some sort seems appropriate, or perhaps a limited series that experiments with materials. Perhaps a second grand complication for the Cubitus… Such a development would be a bit much in a year that already delivered a landmark Grand Complication Cubitus in Ref. 5840P-001.

Of course, honouring the anniversary of one collection with a model from another collection is a bridge too far, so we will bear the torch for a complicated Nautilus instead. Unfortunately, we must leave off here or run the risk of sticking our necks too far out. Whatever the case, the Grand Exhibition, which ran till October 18th, was already the largest of its kind, in terms of floor space.

We will take a chance here and say it was the best-attended Patek Philippe exhibition yet, just to honour our friends at the brands who occasionally tease us about our predisposition towards predictions. For more on the latest in luxury watch reads, click