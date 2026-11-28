CRE spends enormous amounts of time recruiting talented people. Yet I wonder whether we devote nearly enough attention to helping them become successful.

I’ve always been a fan of great instruction. Over my career in consumer goods and commercial real estate, I’ve been exposed to companies that embrace training and those that believe learning should be self-taught.

Commercial real estate brokerage tends to follow an apprenticeship model, similar to that of skilled tradespeople. You learn from folks who plied the business before you. You observe how they prospect for business, interact with clients, negotiate transactions and solve problems that arise along the way. If you’re fortunate, you’re paired with someone who not only knows the business but is willing to share what they’ve learned.

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If you’re not, well, you’re largely left to figure things out on your own. Commercial real estate brokerage is a fascinating profession because the barriers to entry are relatively low, yet the learning curve can be extraordinarily steep. Passing a licensing examination qualifies you to practice real estate, but it hardly prepares you to advise a manufacturer contemplating a relocation, a family selling a building it has owned for generations or an investor considering a multimillion-dollar acquisition.