Moyin wins Great British Bake Off 2026, but fans label the final the worst ever, criticizing the poor quality of citrus cakes and landmark showstoppers by Moyin, Mo, and Tom.

Moyin has been crowned the champion of the Great British Bake Off 2026, a decision that has sparked intense backlash from viewers who labeled the series finale as the worst in the show's history. The twenty-two-year-old graduate from Essex secured the title on Tuesday, defeating finalists Mo and Tom in a competition that many critics argued lacked the usual high standards.

Viewers Criticize Poor Baking Standards in Final

While the judges declared Moyin the winner, audience reaction was overwhelmingly negative regarding the quality of the bakes. Fans took to social media to complain that the standard of baking in the tent had dipped significantly throughout the series. Many viewers described the entire series as overbaked, lacking flavor, and having no depth compared to previous years.

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One viewer described the finale as underwhelming, noting that all three bakers seemed to have messed up their challenges. Another fan expressed disappointment, stating that they could not recall seeing such a low volume of subpar baked goods on the Great British Bake Off final. The consensus among many critics was that none of the finalists deserved to win after such a sloppy display.

Controversial Showstoppers Challenge Breakdown

The final episode required the three finalists to create the ultimate citrus celebration cake and a spectacular tribute to an iconic British landmark as their showstoppers. The challenge resulted in edible interpretations of famous locations, but the execution was widely panned by the audience. Tom attempted to recreate the historic Shibden Hall in Halifax, while Mo chose to build a model of Birmingham's famous Bullring shopping center.

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Moyin, the eventual winner, produced an edible interpretation of London's Olympic Park. However, viewers were left unimpressed by all three creations, claiming that none of the showstoppers were particularly worthy of a grand final. Critics pointed out that the bakes were not showstopping in their quality but rather in their lack of showstopperiness, with many suggesting the bakers were given insufficient time or lacked the necessary skill.

Specific criticism was directed at Tom's signature cake, which some fans deemed terrible. Another viewer noted that while Tom's Shibden Hall looked somewhat accurate, Mo and Moyin's structures bore little resemblance to their intended landmarks. The political economy graduate, Moyin, had received First Class honors in his degree while filming, but fans argued that academic success did not translate to superior baking in this instance.

Judge Reactions and Winner Acceptance

Judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson left their toughest challenges for the final, a decision that apparently did not prevent a decline in quality. Paul Hollywood noted the emotional reaction of Moyin's family, describing it as something he had never seen before. Despite the judges' approval, many viewers felt that Moyin had only been okay in the last couple of weeks and did not deserve the title.

Moyin, from Essex, expressed shock and disbelief upon hearing the announcement. He stated that he did not know how he got there and that he was in shock. The winner emphasized that he had made friends for life and loved every single second of the competition, saying he could not have asked for anything more. Hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond declared him the winner of the series 17th victor slot.

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Future Implications for the Series

The backlash has led to calls for the producers to focus on casting based on skill rather than trying to tick demographic boxes. Several fans suggested that the next year should prioritize talent over diversity metrics, arguing that the current approach has lowered the overall quality of the competition. Some viewers believed that Tom, who was considered the best overall baker for the entire competition, should have won instead.

Not everyone shared the negative sentiment, with a minority of viewers branding the finale as joyful and the contestants as lovely people. However, the dominant narrative on social media platforms like X was one of disappointment. Many agreed that the series had been dreadful, with bad bakers and terrible judging resulting in a big flat disappointment for the audience.