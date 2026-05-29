Great American State Fair Meltdown: Performers Pull Out Amid Partisan Concerns

The Great American State Fair, a 16-day patriotic bash on the National Mall, is facing a meltdown after most of its performers pulled out citing they were misled by organizers about the event's nonpartisan nature. The event is sponsored by Freedom 250, an organization closely tied to Donald Trump, which has raised concerns about the event's neutrality and potential for partisan activity.

The Great American State Fair , a 16-day patriotic bash on the National Mall, is facing a meltdown after most of its performers pulled out citing they were misled by organizers about the event's nonpartisan nature.

The concert series began to fall apart immediately after it was revealed that the event is sponsored by Freedom 250, an organization closely tied to Donald Trump. The organization's ties to Trump have raised concerns about the event's neutrality and potential for partisan activity. Critics have also pointed out that Freedom 250 is a fundraising vehicle that grants big donors access to the president and has been involved in shady fundraising practices.

The situation has led to a congressional probe into the organization's fundraising practices and has raised questions about the event's legitimacy. In the midst of the chaos, Vanilla Ice is still scheduled to perform at the event, while other performers such as Poison's Bret Michaels and Morris Day have pulled out citing concerns about the event's divisiveness and potential for safety risks.

The Great American State Fair is now facing a crisis of credibility and has become a symbol of the partisan divide in the US





washingtonian / 🏆 74. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Great American State Fair Freedom 250 Donald Trump Partisan Concerns Fundraising Practices Congressional Probe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Morris Day and The Time Will Not Perform at the Great American State FairMorris Day and The Time were listed among the first performers announced for the 16-day Great American State Fair, but later announced they will not be performing. The event will feature a diverse lineup of performers, including Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Bret Michaels and Morris Day & The Time, who will not be performing.

Read more »

Great American State Fair to Feature Martina McBride Flo Rida and Iconic Legends on National MallFreedom 250 unveiled a star‑studded lineup for the Great American State Fair, a sixteen‑day celebration of the United States' 250th birthday on the National Mall, highlighting performances by Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, The Commodores, Bret Michaels and many others alongside immersive exhibits and patriotic tributes.

Read more »

Great American State Fair Faces Artist Withdrawals Over Political Ties Amid 250th Celebration PlansMultiple musicians have withdrawn from the upcoming Great American State Fair in Washington D.C., citing concerns over the event's political associations despite organizers' claims of non-partisanship.

Read more »

Martina McBride Withdraws from Great American State Fair Over Event MisrepresentationCountry singer Martina McBride has canceled her performance at the Great American State Fair, stating the event was misrepresented as nonpartisan. The artist, known for her advocacy through music, expressed regret to fans and received both support and criticism for her decision.

Read more »