Grayson Rodriguez Injury Update: How Right Arm Issues Reshape Angels Rotation

The two words that best describe Grayson Rodriguez are 'talented' and 'injured.' Today the oft injured right hander left the game in the top of the third inning

Jun 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Grayson Rodriguez pitches during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn ImagesToday the oft injured right hander left the game in the top of the third inning with yet another injury to his right arm in the top of the third inning today. No news on the specific injury is available yet, but given his extensive injury history it is practical to assume another stint on the injured list is looming.for the season due to Tommy John surgery.

Back to back weekends with injuries to right arms is going to have a big impact on the Angels rotation. A wild pitch, a grimmace, then an immediate exit from the game. That is what Angels fans saw from the oft injured Grayson Rodriguez today. During the game he spoke with media and said he "felt something" as he delivered the pitch.

Considering Rodriguez has already been on the injured list for arm fatigue at the beginning of the year, missed all of last season with injuries, and was injured in both seasons in Baltimore, this adds to what is an already extensive injury history. Brought over in a trade for left fielder Taylor Ward, Rodriguez trade value was low due to his injuries.

Desperate to both fill in a rotation and slash about $80 million in actual payroll, Angels GM Perry Minasian took the roll of the dice and so far has crapped out. Jun 12, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Aldegheri delivers during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images There was already one rotation spot up for grabs due to Kochanowicz's injury.

Sam Aldegheri got the start on Friday night and threw 5 innings of 1 run ball against a very good Tampa Bay Rays team. For the year, Aldegheri has thrown 17 innings at the big league level with a 2.12 ERA and 1.294 WHIP. He was also successful for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic before the season began.

His numbers in AAA were not impressive, but playing games in excess of 4200 feet in altitude is simply not good for pitchers. Prior to the season Aldegheri got advice from fomer Angel Kyle Hendricks on throwing an effective change up. That pitch has looked sharp in limited looks. If Aldegheri can spot his low 90s fastball effectively, the change up will work to keep hitters off balance.

Sep 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Caden Dana throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images Caden Dana is a bit of a forgotten prospect in the Angels system. Not too long ago he ranked at the top of the Angels prospect list but has since been overtaken.

Like many Angels prospects he was brought to the Major League too soon and stuggled. He is now 22 years old which is when most clubs start considering bringing up their prospects. Dana's 4.31 ERA is impressive by PCL standards and his tidy WHIP of 1.117 is evidence of a pitcher who is attacking the strike zone and limiting walks. His fastball has the velocity of a reliever's and his slider can slide with the best of them.

However, command is still an issue. Klassen got shelled earlier in the season with the Angels but still possesses the best upside of anyone not named Tyler Bremner. If the Angels are taking a more patient approach and developing talent rather than making foolish pushes for Wild Card tickets, they will keep Klassen in AAA.

But given his elite stuff and the work pitching coach Mike Maddux has done with Jose Soriano and Walbert Urena the club could decide the best developmental path is to let him both take his lumps and get the best coaching possible. It appears the rotation spot will go to Dana. He is on the 40 man roster and can be added to the 26 man roster once Rodriguez is transferred to the injured list.

I'm a lifelong Angels fan who majored in journalism at CSU, Bakersfield and has previously covered the team at Halos Heaven and Crashing the Pearly Gates. Life gets no better than a day at the ballpark with family and friends.





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