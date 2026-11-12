Grayson Allen Impresses Hornets With Elite Bench Scoring

Hornets guard Grayson Allen delivers standout offensive stats, averaging 15.3 points, sparking serious Sixth Man of the Year award conversations amid team injuries.

Grayson Allen is emerging as the primary offensive weapon for the Charlotte Hornets during the early stages of the 2026-2027 NBA season. As injuries sideline key contributors like Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, Allen has seamlessly filled the scoring void with exceptional efficiency and volume.

Through the first eleven games of the campaign, Allen has transformed from a role player into a consistent high-level scorer. His performance has placed him firmly in the conversation for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, defying expectations that he would primarily serve as a supporting cast member.

Also read Brandon Miller Can Still Be the Face of the Hornets, but Something Has to Change

Allen Elite Statistical Output

Allen is currently averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 3.5 made three-pointers per game. He is shooting an impressive 47% from beyond the arc while playing just under 27 minutes per contest. These metrics are particularly remarkable given that he has come off the bench for the majority of his appearances this season.

His scoring bursts have been vital to the team's success. On Monday, November 2, 2026, Allen scored 27 points in the Hornets' 124-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He converted six of his 12 attempts from three-point range and added six assists and four rebounds in that dominant performance.

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This efficiency is not an isolated incident. On October 31, 2026, Allen also dropped 27 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. He followed that strong showing with 22 points against the Brooklyn Nets on November 4, 2026. The consistency of his production has been a stabilizing force for an offense that has struggled to find reliable scoring options.

Context of Team Injuries and Scoring Void

The emergence of Allen's scoring prowess is directly linked to the absence of other key Hornets players. Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel have missed significant time due to injuries, leaving a gap in the team's rotation that Allen has eagerly filled. His ability to create his own shot and score in bursts provides a necessary boost to a unit that has faced inconsistencies on the offensive end.

While Allen has experienced rough patches, such as a scoreless outing against the Boston Celtics on November 6, 2026, his overall impact remains overwhelmingly positive. When his outside shot is falling, he serves as a lethal perimeter threat capable of quickly shifting the momentum of a game. His versatility allows him to adapt to the flow of the match and exploit defensive weaknesses effectively.

Eligibility Challenges for Sixth Man Award

A significant hurdle for Allen's Sixth Man of the Year campaign is his current roster status. Due to the injuries affecting Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, head coach Charles Lee has recently inserted Allen into the starting lineup. The Sixth Man of the Year award requires a player to appear in more games off the bench than as a starter to remain eligible.

In the first eleven games of the season, Allen has started only two contests. However, the Hornets remain short-handed, and this number is likely to increase as the season progresses. If Allen continues to start, he risks playing himself out of contention for the prestigious award. This creates a complex dynamic for the organization.

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The Hornets face a unique situation where they desperately need Allen's scoring production while simultaneously needing him to remain in a bench role for award eligibility. The more games he starts, the more his statistical output may improve, but the more he jeopardizes his chances at the award. It is a delicate balance that the front office and coaching staff must manage carefully.

Future Outlook and Season Trajectory

Looking ahead, the trajectory of Allen's season and his award candidacy will depend heavily on the health of his teammates. If Miller and Knueppel return to the lineup, Allen will likely be pushed back to the bench. This would reduce his minutes and scoring opportunities but would secure his eligibility for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Charlotte Hornets did not acquire Allen with the expectation that he would carry the entire offensive load. While he has done so out of necessity, it was not the original plan. The organization values his presence on the roster, but his ability to maintain this high level of shooting over the full 82-game season remains to be seen.

There will inevitably be games where his perimeter shooting falters, testing his ability to contribute in other ways. However, the initial eleven games have demonstrated that Allen is capable of elite production. If he can sustain this performance while navigating the shifting dynamics of the lineup, his campaign for Sixth Man of the Year will remain highly relevant.