Grayslake Auto Shop Faces Lawsuit Over Carbon Monoxide Deaths

Amerimex Mufflers faces wrongful death suit in McHenry County after two died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a vehicle serviced at its Grayslake location.

A Grayslake auto repair business is currently facing a serious wrongful death lawsuit after two individuals lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning inside a vehicle. The legal action stems from allegations that the repair shop allowed a car with a known defective exhaust system to leave its facility without proper warning to the driver.

The incident occurred in Crystal Lake on November 4, 2025, at approximately 12:56 a.m. when Kirby Graham was sitting in the driver's seat of his parked vehicle along Coventry Lane. Yeisimar A. Morales Sanchez was seated in the front passenger seat. Both individuals succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, prompting the family of the 20-year-old victim to file legal proceedings in McHenry County.

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Allegations Against Grayslake Business

An amended complaint filed on October 1 in McHenry County details how Kirby Graham brought his vehicle to Amerimex Mufflers, Brakes & Auto Repair Inc. for an exhaust system inspection prior to the fatal event. The lawsuit alleges that while the business inspected the vehicle, they failed to address the critical defect or inform Graham about the potential danger of excessive carbon monoxide entering the passenger compartment.

The legal document accuses Amerimex Mufflers of negligence and violations of the Illinois Automotive Repair Act. The complaint argues that the business knew or should have known that the defective exhaust created an unreasonably dangerous condition. Despite this awareness, the repair shop permitted Graham to drive away with the hazardous issue unresolved.

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Legal Claims and Financial Demands

Guy D. Geleerd Jr., the attorney representing the estate of Yeisimar A. Morales Sanchez, asserts that the repair shop breached its duty to protect the customer. He told FOX Chicago that police investigators confirmed the occupants were not warned about the defective exhaust system before they entered the vehicle. Geleerd emphasized that foreseeable dangers must be addressed before a vehicle is operated.

The lawsuit seeks more than $100,000 under each of two counts, specifically a survival action and a wrongful death claim. Geleerd argued that if a business knows a car has an unreasonably dangerous condition that allows carbon monoxide infiltration, it cannot ethically or legally allow the car to be operated. The family is holding the Grayslake business accountable for failing to prevent the injury.

Nationwide Pattern of Vehicle Safety Failures

Attorney Geleerd stated that this case is not an isolated incident but part of a broader safety concern across the United States. He reported identifying at least six similar incidents in the past two years where people died from carbon monoxide poisoning after operating vehicles with faulty exhaust systems. These cases highlight a systemic issue in how auto repair businesses handle critical safety defects.

In Florida, the family of 21-year-old Allwyn Thompson Jr. alleged that an exhaust leak in a Kia Forte went undetected through multiple inspections before he died from carbon monoxide poisoning in 2024. The subsequent lawsuit added several companies involved in the vehicle's sale and inspection to the list of defendants. This case raised questions about the thoroughness of inspections at various businesses.

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Similarly, in Texas, the family of 20-year-old Jesus Marines sued a San Antonio used car dealership. They alleged that a defective exhaust system in a recently purchased Ford Mustang was not properly identified or disclosed. Although the circumstances and defendants differ, both international cases underscore the critical need for proper identification of vehicle defects.

Industry Standards and Future Implications

Geleerd hopes this Illinois case will encourage stronger safety standards for auto repair shops nationwide. He argues that businesses should not release vehicles with potentially dangerous conditions, even if customers are willing to drive them away. The attorney stated that businesses must guard against and prevent injuries from known defects to ensure public safety.

The defendant named in the lawsuit is Amerimex Mufflers, Brakes & Auto Repair Inc. Geleerd told FOX Chicago that he is currently waiting to learn the company's legal position. He is also determining whether the business has retained an attorney and assessing how much insurance coverage may be available to address the claims.

The ultimate goal of this litigation is to lead to stronger safety practices among auto repair businesses throughout the Chicago area. By holding the responsible parties accountable, the family seeks to prevent similar tragedies from occurring to other families. The information in this report is based on an amended complaint filed in McHenry County and interviews with the victim's attorney.