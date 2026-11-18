Grayscale and Canary Capital XRP ETFs posted combined withdrawals of $6.14 million on November 17, revealing persistent investor caution despite XRP's price recovery toward the $1 mark.

Grayscale and Canary Capital XRP ETF s experienced significant capital exits during the latest daily trading session, marking a distinct divergence from the broader positive momentum observed in the underlying digital asset markets. On November 17, these two specific investment vehicles recorded massive withdrawals that totaled $6.14 million, effectively highlighting a persistent lack of investor confidence in the exchange-traded fund product despite recent price stabilization efforts by the XRP cryptocurrency.

ETF Outflow Mechanics and Daily Specifics

Data sourced from SoSoValue indicates that the momentum across the specialized XRP ETF market has remained notably slow, with the funds continuing to post heavy outflows during each active trading session in recent days. The specific daily net outflows recorded on November 17 amounted to exactly $6.14 million, a figure driven entirely by the activity within the Grayscale and Canary Capital funds while the remaining XRP ETF products stayed completely silent with zero participation from investors.

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Canary Capital's XRP ETF registered the most substantial single-day exit, recording outflows of over 5 million XRP tokens which were valued at approximately $5.01 million during that specific trading window. Following closely behind in terms of relative volume, the Grayscale XRP ETF contributed the remainder of the daily loss, recording just $1.12 million in outflows. This distribution of capital flight demonstrates that while the broader market saw activity, the specific institutional or large-scale retail interest captured by these two managers has sharply declined.

Stakeholder Positions and Market Leadership

Despite the current week's outflows, Bitwise remains the dominant force in the XRP ETF sector, controlling over $392.64 million in net assets as of the current date. Although Bitwise did not record any inflow or outflow on November 17, the firm's market position has been under pressure recently, having remained muted all week with zero daily participation since November 9. That earlier date marked a significant low point for the firm, when it posted its highest-ever daily outflow of $9.40 million, signaling intense early selling pressure that has yet to fully recover.

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The decision by investors to withdraw funds continues even as XRP attempts to reclaim the psychologically significant $1 price level. This behavior suggests that market participants may be decoupling their short-term trading strategies from the underlying asset's price action, choosing instead to liquidate their exchange-traded fund holdings regardless of the token's immediate valuation. The silence from other competing funds further isolates the market, leaving Grayscale and Canary Capital as the only active participants reflecting the broader sentiment of caution or profit-taking among current holders.

Real-World Impact and Broader Market Context

The sharp price rally XRP has achieved following a severe correction in past months has yet to translate into meaningful growth for its ETF market sector. While the broader cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery, with XRP's market cap verge of returning above $61 billion and Solana approaching $43 billion, the specific ETF container for XRP has not mirrored this positive trajectory. Investors appear to be prioritizing direct asset holding or cashing out entirely rather than maintaining exposure through regulated financial products.

As the market moves forward, the sustained withdrawals from Grayscale and Canary Capital present a challenge for the institutional adoption narrative surrounding XRP. Without new inflows to offset these losses, the net asset values of these funds may continue to shrink, potentially impacting their long-term viability and influence on the secondary market. The crypto community will likely watch the next trading sessions closely to see if Bitwise or other managers can reverse the trend, or if the current outflow pattern becomes a structural shift in how investors view XRP-based financial instruments.