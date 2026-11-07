Grays Harbor Sheriff Seeks Info on Fatal Hit-and-Run of Harold Wickwire

Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office investigates the fatal hit-and-run death of Harold Wickwire near Satsop on October 28. Authorities need public assistance.

Investigators with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office are urgently appealing to the community for assistance regarding the death of Harold J. Wickwire, a 53-year-old resident of Satsop. The incident occurred along a roadway near Satsop late last week, prompting a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his fatal injuries. The sheriff's office is specifically requesting that anyone who may have witnessed events or possesses relevant information to come forward with details that could help resolve the case.

Critical Details Of The October 28 Fatal Incident

Deputies were initially dispatched to the scene located in the vicinity of the Oaksridge Golf Course along Monte-Elma Road at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28. The call for service was initiated by a member of the public who reported observing a man lying motionless in a ditch. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel discovered the body of Harold J. Wickwire, who was subsequently confirmed to have died from injuries sustained during the incident.

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Investigation Focus On Vehicle Collision And Victim

Current investigative efforts suggest that Harold J. Wickwire was struck by a vehicle while traveling on Monte-Elma Road. Authorities have noted that Wickwire was dressed in dark clothing at the time of the collision, which investigators believe may have reduced his visibility to the driver. The sheriff's office indicates that Wickwire may have been walking in the roadway when the vehicle made contact, leading to the fatal outcome. Police are working to determine the specific details of the impact and the subsequent actions of the driver involved.

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Public Assistance Required For Hit-and-Run Inquiry

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office is emphasizing the need for public cooperation in identifying potential witnesses or individuals who may have surveillance footage from the area. The investigation is focusing on the movements of any vehicles on Monte-Elma Road around the time of the incident. Residents are encouraged to review any personal security camera footage or dashcam recordings that might capture activity near the Oaksridge Golf Course or the ditch where Wickwire was found.

Next Steps In The Ongoing Criminal Investigation

As the investigation continues, the sheriff's office is maintaining a dedicated line of communication for tips related to the case. The department is treating this as a critical incident requiring thorough scrutiny of all possible evidence. Community members who notice unusual activity or have any concerns regarding the circumstances of Harold J. Wickwire's death are urged to contact the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office immediately to aid in the ongoing inquiry.