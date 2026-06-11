Gravity Circuit: A Free 2D Platformer for a Limited Time

Gravity Circuit is a free 2D platformer available on Steam for a limited time. It is a fast-paced, action-packed game that combines retro visuals with modern design. The game is free to keep after the 72-hour period, but it is recommended to grab it before the price shoots back up to its original cost.

Games are handed out for free on Steam more often than one would assume, and it is a great way for people to expand their library with underrated gems, triple-A masterpieces, and some of the greatest titles on the platform.

However, it is all too common for users to miss out completely, as these games are typically only free for a limited time. Fortunately, if one is quick enough, they can grab the very best games before their prices are raised, or they're removed from Steam entirely. In this instance, users have only 72 hours to claim the latest free Steam game before its whopping 100% discount is revoked and the price shoots back up to its original cost.

However, should one manage to grab it before it is gone, they'll be able to keep it forever, no questions asked. The game in question is Gravity Circuit, a fast-paced, action-packed 2D platformer that many fans have said is 'a great Mega Man-inspired game.

' Set in a future threatened by the return of the evil Virus Army, players take control of Kai, the sole savior of the world, equipped with powers granted by the mysterious Gravity Circuit. This 80s-coded adventure is obviously aimed at fans of old-school platformers, but those more accustomed to the genre's recent innovations will find a lot to love, as it blends retro style with modern design.

Gravity Circuit is a highly regarded indie platformer, garnering an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam from over 2,000 reviews, at the time of writing, as well as a score of 89 on Metacritic. It is a linear adventure with 12 unique stages that blends frenetic platforming with retro visuals and a robust combo-focused combat system.

One Steam review said: 'Gravity Circuit feels as if someone has found a lost cartridge from an alternate universe where the platformer genre didn’t die out but continued to evolve for another 30 years.

' Gravity Circuit has been made free by its developer, Domesticated Ant Games, to celebrate both the announcement of the upcoming sequel, Gravity Circuit 2, and the release of its brand-new update. However, it is only free to keep for a limited time, after which it will return to being $16.99. Users have until June 14 at 1 pm to claim it, and can do so by heading to its Steam store page, adding it to cart, and checking out.

To be clear, if you manage to grab it before that time, you’ll get to keep the game forever without paying anything. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best games on Steam for free. For those looking for a quick, six-hour platformer with extremely positive reviews, Gravity Circuit may be worth picking up, especially while it is completely free.

However, for everyone else, this is just one of many free Steam games available right now. Developers regularly give away games either in celebration of a special milestone or to boost visibility, so it is always worth keeping abreast of everything being given away or even just hosting a free weekend on Steam. Gravity Circui





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Gravity Circuit Free Game On Steam 2D Platformer Indie Game Limited Time Offer

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