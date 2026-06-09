Grateful Dead Partners with Taylor Stitch for New Menswear Collection Inspired by Vintage Workwear

The Grateful Dead and Taylor Stitch have launched a limited-edition menswear line that captures the band's early touring-era workwear aesthetic. Featuring denim jackets Oxford shirts tees and accessories the collection drops on June 10. Fans can enjoy free shipping returns and a 20 percent discount for newsletter subscribers.

For more than 60 years the Grateful Dead have been celebrated as a defining band in music history. The Northern California rock band is renowned for its unique bond with fans and innovative collaborations.

A prime example of this ethos is their new menswear line created in partnership with San Francisco's Taylor Stitch. The collection draws inspiration from the band's early touring days when they were essentially a working band on the road. It features rugged, durable pieces like a denim jacket, a worn Oxford shirt, various t-shirts button and patch sets ball caps and other accessories that reflect a vintage workwear aesthetic with casual, lived-in style.

The launch is scheduled for Wednesday June 10 at 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT. The line will be available both online and in physical stores. Luke McAlpine head of brand at Taylor Stitch explained that the Grateful Dead represent more than a band they embody a way of life centered on creativity community and an independent spirit that still characterizes Northern California.

He added that the collaboration highlights a shared DNA between the two entities a reverence for timeless design functional utility and the classic energy of the region. For U.S. customers online orders qualify for free shipping within two to four business days and free returns on all domestic orders.

Additionally signing up for the Taylor Stitch email newsletter provides a 20 percent discount on a first purchase which includes this collection. Prices start at $45 making the limited edition items accessible to a range of fans seeking to own a piece of this cultural crossover between music history and enduring style. The partnership underscores how the Grateful Dead's influence extends beyond music into fashion and lifestyle continuing to engage its community through tangible products that tell a story





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Grateful Dead Taylor Stitch Menswear Collection Vintage Workwear Band Collaboration

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